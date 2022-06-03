Happy Birthday Rinku Rajguru: Latest and Upcoming Movies, Web-Series of the Sairat Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RINKU RAJGURU: Making her silver screen debut in the year 2016 at the age of 16, Rinku Rajguru left everyone awestruck with her performance in Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat. Her debut film became a blockbuster in Marathi, as well as, pan India cinema.

Rajguru’s debut film Sairat is considered one of the best films in the Marathi film industry. It’s a story of a young girl, played by Rajguru, falling in love with a boy of the lower caste, played by Akash Thosar. The film went on to receive huge admiration and Rajguru’s portrayal of Archana, a teenager with a rebellious attitude, received critical acclaim. She was honoured with a Special Mention at the National Film awards.

Upcoming and latest films

Starting her career with a blockbuster film that Sairat was, Rajguru grabbed all the attention. Her journey in the films continued to flourish from a very young age. Here is the list of her upcoming and latest films:

Manasu Malligey

She has starred in the Kannada remake of Sairat, Manasu Malligey, in 2017 alongside newcomer Nishanth. The film was directed by S. Narayan. Kaagar

Kaagar, released in 2019, is a story of a small town in Maharashtra where a woman’s rise in the political pyramid of the area creates rubles by the patriarchal dominance of politics. The film was directed by Makarand Mane. Makeup

Directed by Ganesh Pandit, the story is about a vibrant, fun-loving girl meeting a calm and disciplined boy and she has him rekindle his perspective on life. Rajguru was paired opposite Chinmay Udgirkar in the 2020 film. Jhund

Her latest, Jhund released in 2022 has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film is based on the simple but extraordinary life of a retired sports teacher, Vijay Barse. He founded an NGO by the name of Slum Soccer, to rehabilitate street kids. The film was directed by Nagraj Manjule. Aathva Rang Premcha

Her upcoming film is Aathva Rang Premcha, all set to release this June. Directed by Khushboo Sinhha, it also stars Markand Deshpande in a pivotal role.

Lesser-known facts about Rinku Rajguru

Rinku completed her basic schooling after the success of her debut film Sairat in 2017. She auditioned for the movie when she was in class 7th. She was offered Sairat when she was only 14 years old and in school. She loves to dance and sing but has been studious in school and has aspirations of becoming a doctor. Her parents are both school teachers in a Marathi medium school. She used to practice singing with her grandfather who played instruments while she sang.

