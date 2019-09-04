Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is celebrating his 67th birthday today. The veteran actor, who is currently in New York for his cancer treatment, has made an image of his own in the film industry. Known for being honest, the Bobby actor has often gone to the limits of revealing some hidden facts. After giving a series of hit films, including Chandni, Prem Rog, Karz, Kapoor and Sons among others, Rishi has not bid adieu to Bollywood yet.

While we expect the actor to make a back to the silver screen soon, here are five incidents when the actor chose honesty over diplomacy.

While things might be amicable between Deepika Padukone and the Kapoor family now, everything was not the same after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. Post their break-up, Deepika on a chat show said that she would like to gift Ranbir a pack of condoms. It didn’t go down well with Rishi. Commenting on Deepika and Sonam's giggle on this, he said, “It just shows their (Deepika and Sonam’s) class. They are there on the show because they are their father’s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down.”

In one of his recent interviews, Rishi Kapoor stunned everyone after he said that his fellow colleagues, Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan, did not get the due fame in the Bollywood. He said, “Jeetendra my dear friend, Rakesh Roshan my dear friend, they have never been acknowledged. Bechare 50 saal se upar woh log kaam kar rahe hain aur kiya hai. They have worked so much for this country. And I am not bothered about myself. Jeetendra ne kitna how much entertainment he has given this country.”

Also, Kapoor had never shied away from speaking about his family, even if it was about his father’s extra-marital affairs. He had honestly admitted that Raj Kapoor was involved with other women while being married to Krishna Raj Kapoor. He said, “I was very young when my father had an affair with Nargis ji, and so was not affected by it. But I do remember moving into the Natraj Hotel on Marine Drive with my mom during the time Papa was involved with Vyjayanthimala. My father had bought the apartment for Mom and us. He did all he could to woo her back, but my mother wouldn’t give in until he had ended that chapter of his life.”

He was a strict husband, and this fact had never been hidden. From holding Neetu responsible for his depression to rejecting a movie in which she had a prominent role, Kapoor had accepted being a chauvinist. He wrote in his memoir, “We did agree before we got married that once we had children, one of us would be the earning partner and the other would be the nurturing parent. But to be honest, I didn’t try to convince her to keep working either. There was a chauvinist in me that didn’t want his wife to go out to work.” However, he admitted, he has changed now.

Kapoor had shared his parts of tiffs with Amitabh Bachchan, majorly because both the actors were building their career simultaneously. Talking about the time when he bought an award to defeat Bachchan, Kapoor wrote, “I am ashamed to say it, but I actually ‘bought’ that award. I was so naïve. There was this PRO, Taraknath Gandhi, who told me, ‘Sir, tees hazaar de do, toh aap ko main award dila doonga.’ I am not the manipulative sort but I admit that I gave him the money without thinking.”

