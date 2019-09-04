Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: Riddhima Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh Pour in Love for the Actor

As Rishi Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday, a number of celebs took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: Riddhima Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh Pour in Love for the Actor
Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons. Image: Twitter
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, also known as Chintu in the entertainment industry, is celebrating his 67th birthday today, on September 4. Born in the year 1952, in Chembur, Mumbai, the Bollywood actor is currently in New York, where he is undergoing cancer treatment. While the actor might be away from his Bombay folks, the Bollywood hasn’t forgotten the star. Kapoor, who has given a number of hit movies including Bobby, Chandni, Amar Akbar Anthony, Prem Rog, Karz and others, have made a niche for himself in the Indian film industry.

On his 67th birthday, his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a jewellery designer, shared a collage of family pictures to wish her daddy dearest. On the birthday eve, she also shared a number of pictures of the actor, beginning from his childhood pictures.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, daughter of Rishi’s friend Jeetendra Kapoor, also wished her Chintu uncle with a lovely post.

Actor Suniel Shetty took to the micro-blogging site to wish the brutally honest Rishi Kapoor.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who recently visited the ailing star with his wife Genelia Deshmukh in New York, also shared a heartfelt wish.

Director Nikhil Advani, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, also wished his star.

PETA India also wished the Bollywood actor on Twitter.

The actor, who is undergoing treatment in New York, is due to return to India soon. The actor is married to veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, and is father to Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

