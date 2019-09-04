Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: Riddhima Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh Pour in Love for the Actor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, also known as Chintu in the entertainment industry, is celebrating his 67th birthday today, on September 4. Born in the year 1952, in Chembur, Mumbai, the Bollywood actor is currently in New York, where he is undergoing cancer treatment. While the actor might be away from his Bombay folks, the Bollywood hasn’t forgotten the star. Kapoor, who has given a number of hit movies including Bobby, Chandni, Amar Akbar Anthony, Prem Rog, Karz and others, have made a niche for himself in the Indian film industry.

On his 67th birthday, his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a jewellery designer, shared a collage of family pictures to wish her daddy dearest. On the birthday eve, she also shared a number of pictures of the actor, beginning from his childhood pictures.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, daughter of Rishi’s friend Jeetendra Kapoor, also wished her Chintu uncle with a lovely post.

Happy bday @chintskap ! Chintu uncle ur a fantastic actor n human! N u deserve d best! Stay healthy n happy — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 4, 2019

Actor Suniel Shetty took to the micro-blogging site to wish the brutally honest Rishi Kapoor.

Happy birthday to the MAN of the moment...The brutally honest,wonderful ,hilarious and truly amazing @chintskap .... loooove you sir ...stay blessed. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 4, 2019

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who recently visited the ailing star with his wife Genelia Deshmukh in New York, also shared a heartfelt wish.

Happy Birthday @chintskap Sir, wishing you a fantastic year ahead -filled with love & happiness. May god bless you with the best of health. See you in India Sooonnnnn!!!! #AaAbLautChalen pic.twitter.com/TGDCpKXw8k — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2019

Director Nikhil Advani, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, also wished his star.

Happy birthday ✨ @chintskap sir. Must celebrate when you’re back. Here’s to so many more. Cheers!!! — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) September 4, 2019

PETA India also wished the Bollywood actor on Twitter.

@chintskap Hope your birthday is as wonderful and extraordinary as you are. #HappyBirthday — PETA India (@PetaIndia) September 4, 2019

The actor, who is undergoing treatment in New York, is due to return to India soon. The actor is married to veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, and is father to Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.