Happy Birthday Ritu Verma: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About her

Actor Ritu Varma has managed to impress both the Telugu and Tamil audiences with her delightful screen presence. The Hyderabad-born beauty delivers consistent performance in almost every film she does.

One of the most sought-after female actors down south celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday (March 9) and on the special occasion, here are some lesser-known facts about the gorgeous girl.

Before attaining fame and recognition with the national award-winning film Pelli Choopulu, Ritu played supporting roles during her initial days in the industry.

Not many are aware that Ritu is not a Telugu native. The actor, born to Madhya Pradesh residents on March 9 in 1990, was brought up in Hyderabad. She completed her bachelor’s degree in engineering from Malla Reddy Engineering College.

Later, she went on to take part in the Miss Hyderabad beauty pageant and grabbed the title of first runner-up. At the event, director Tharun Bhascker spotted Ritu and decided to cast her in his short film Anukokunda. The 10-minute clip, helmed in 48 hours, was even shortlisted for the Cannes Film Festival and won Ritu the Best Actress award in 2012.

Ritu marked her silver screen debut with Baadshah wherein she played one of Kajal Aggarwal’s friends.

Later, she went on to star in Prema Ishq Kaadhal, and Yevade Subramanyam, for which Ritu even won a nomination for the Best Supporting Actress at IIFA.

In 2014, she made her debut in the lead role with small-budget film Naa Rakumarudu opposite Naveen Chandra in the male lead.

After attaining fame, Ritu went on to star with actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, and Nikhil. She was last seen romancing with Nani in Tuck Jagadish directed by Shiva Nirvana. Her long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyaan Vikram is also pending a theatrical release.

