Happy Birthday RM: Book Event to Creating Videos, Here's How BTS ARMYs Are Celebrating Kim Namjoon

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon turned 28 on Monday, September 12. Fans have gone all out on social media to celebrate his birthday by flooding the internet with best wishes for the rapper. Meanwhile, members of ARMY and Namjoon’s fandom have also created special online events to celebrate the BTS leader’s special day. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are celebrating RM’s birthday.

The leader of BTS often shares motivational quotes from his favourite books to spread optimism among AMRY. On his birthday, a fan is hosting a ‘Book R Live’ session to return the favour. The Twitter user wrote, “Hello lovely readers! We decided to launch a news #BookRLive event for Namjoon’s birthday! Joon loves to share with us book quotes he encounters that make him this. On his birthday, we do the same!”





Creating Videos

ARMY has created an online advertisement in collaboration with the Shin-Youngsan station, where they’ll create a 15-second-long video dedicated to the Rap Monster. Seemingly, it will be made available for viewing by September 14.



Changing layout for RM

A barrage of netizens has also changed their Twitter aesthetic to pay tribute to Kim Namjoon. Take a look at it here:



Octave

Namjoon’s fandom has massively responded to an event called Octave’, where ARMY has been asked to pen down their raw thoughts about the BTS leader. “Hello ARMY!! Welcome to OCTAVE!! For the first event, use the template given to write how Namjoon inspired you to become a better person! Tweet them using the hashtag given in the poster at 12 AM KST,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the crux of the event.



Responding to the same, a member of the Namjoon fandom explained how his album Mono got them through one of their toughest times in life. “Dear Namjoon, my dad passed away yesterday, but my heart is at peace because we got to tell each other how much we loved each other. I listened to ‘Mono’ in a loop for days while taking care of him. Your music gave me so much comfort,” wrote the fan.



One more joined to share a photograph of their lengthy note. Check it out below:



Streaming event

Apart from various events organized by Namjoon’s fans, one was a streaming event of his songs.



On the professional front, it was just a week ago when RM released his new single ‘Sexy Nukim’ in collaboration with the famous South Korean collective Balming Tiger. Rapper Omega Sapien, producer-rapper BJ wnjn, and songwriter Mudd the student came together to create the latest track.

