Happy Birthday RM: Why BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Changed His Name From 'Rap Monster'

BTS leader RM or Kim Namjoon turned 27 on Sunday, September 12. RM was the first member to join BTS and has been leading the sensational K-Pop group since their debut in 2013. However, one fact that many might not know, is that his stage-name initially was Rap Monster. The singer had reportedly used the stage name since he started making music in 2012. However, in 2017, through a statement, Namjoon said that he was officially changing his name to RM as ‘Rap Monster’ did not align with the music he wanted to create.

In a letter posted in BTS’ official fan cafe, RM wrote according to Soompi, “I’ve been promoting under the name Rap Monster for about five years, since the end of 2012. It was a stage name that I naturally came to be called among our company family members and my members, after a line in a song I’d made as a trainee, and I think I became very fond of it. But once I started promoting, the name ‘BTS’s Rap Monster’ was a bit long, and I’ve become keenly aware of the fact that it’s become different from [what I want] to put at the front of the music I’ve made for the past five years, and the music I want to share in the future."

He further added, “At some point, I started introducing myself as Rapmon or RM, rather than the full name Rap Monster. So I’d like to change the name I use for promotions to ‘RM,’ which I think is more in accordance with the music I’m aiming for and also has a wider spectrum. Since I’ve already released some music and mixtapes as RM, I think that some fans will have already guessed this. I thought about this carefully for a long while, because I want to make music for a long time in the future with an unrestricted and open mind and view."

“It’s possible that it’s a bit awkward to be changing my stage name, which I’ve been called since before my debut, and you may feel like it’s unfamiliar. However, I would be sincerely grateful if you would welcome me after I’ve started with a new name following a long time of consideration,” he concluded the letter.

BTS consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin. Earlier this year, they released two tracks, Butter and Permission to Dance, which debuted on number one in Billboard Hot 100 charts and have been dominating the top numbers ever since their release.

