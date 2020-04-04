Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: 5 Films The Actor Did Before Iron Man

Perhaps best known for playing the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr actually has a huge number of acting credits to his name.

The actor, who celebrates his birthday on April 4, made his acting debut at the age of 5 in his father's film Pound and transformed into a teen heartthrob with films like Weird Science and Less Than Zero.

While his career hit a setback due to substance abuse, he made a strong comeback with the series Ally McBeal, which earned him a Golden Globe Award.

On the actor's birthday, here's looking at his five films before Iron Man, where he shone in his portrayal of varied characters.

Less Than Zero

The 1987 film saw a first-year college student, who decided to visit his home during Christmas with his ex-girlfriend and his friend Julian. Robert plays the role of Julian, who is a young drug addict.

Air America

Starring Robert Downey Jr. and Mel Gibson, Air America follow the missions of US pilots during the Vietnam War. However, the two protagonists realise their aircraft is actually being used by the government to smuggle heroin and they must avoid being charged for the smuggling crimes. The film released in 1990.

Chaplin

The 1992 biographical comedy-drama on the life of British comedian Charlie Chaplin earned Robert an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and a BAFTA Award win for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The film, produced by Richard Attenborough, also had Charlie Chaplin's daughter Geraldine



essaying a pivotal role. The film showed an elderly Charlie Chaplin reminiscing moments from his early life during a conversation with the editor of his autobiography.

The Singing Detective

The musical crime comedy that was released in 2003 saw Robert Downey Jr play the role of Dan Dark, a detective novelist who has been bedridden in a hospital due to psoriasis and psoriasis arthritis. The pain from his condition makes him hallucinate -- resulting in several storylines told simultaneously, where real-life characters take on fictional garbs in his delusion.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

The 2005 black comedy crime film starring Robert Downey Jr and Val Kilmer in lead is partially based on the novel Bodies Are Where You Find Them by Brett Halliday. The film sees Robert play the role of Harold Lockhart, a burglar, who through a string of events unwillingly becomes a private investigator and how hilarity ensues.

