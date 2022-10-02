Happy Birthday Rohit Roy: Actor's Best Movies and Web Series to Binge-watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROHIT ROY: Rohit Roy has turned a year older today. The actor has been entertaining fans and audiences for over 27 years with TV shows and films like Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil, Forensic, LOC: Kargil, Fashion and many more. Rohit Roy was last seen in Sarrrkkar: Risshton Ki Ankahi Kahani. The web series also stars Tisca Chopra and Mouli Ganguly in lead roles. However, on the occasion of Rohit Roy’s birthday, here’s a look at his much-acclaimed movies, TV shows and web series that you can watch over the weekend.

Kaabil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QowFdS25XnE

Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film Kaabil garnered praise from viewers for its storyline. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Narendra Jha in lead roles. The action-crime thriller centres on a blind man who, after witnessing the murder and rape of his wife, vows to exact revenge on a dishonest politician and his brother.

Shootout At Lokhandwala

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zafeG8_n52Y&t=9s

The film Shootout At Lokhandwala is among the top movies on the Ronit Roy must-watch list. The actor was lauded for his acting skills in the film. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The film revolves around a gang war that took place on November 16, 1991, between the Mumbai Police and gangs and the mobster Mahindra Dolas and his group, which terrorised Mumbai City.

Forensic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ_VAKOkI3s

It is helmed by Vishal Furia and was released on Zee5. The crime thriller film starred Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The story centres on a female police officer from the sleepy hill town of Mussorie who is working with a forensic scientist to track down a serial killer. The film received praise from fans and viewers for its storyline.

Mumbai Saga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTGO38DSIsc&t=24s

The Mumbai Saga is an action crime movie directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film stars John Abraham, Rohit Roy, Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh Manjrekar in lead roles. The movie’s story takes place in Mumbai during the 1980s and 1990s, a time when the city saw significant change.

LOC: Kargil

The movie LOC: Kargil is a history, war drama helmed by J.P. Dutta. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Roy and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is based on the true story of the Kargil war, which took place between India and Pakistan in 1999.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here