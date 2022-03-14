Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: Singham, Golmaal and Other Top Movies of the Filmmaker

Rohit Shetty is a film director, producer, and television host who has made a massive impact on the Hindi film industry with films like Singham and Golmaal. The filmmaker is turning 49 on March 14. Rohit Shetty is famous for creating the Golmaal franchise and cop universe movies like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Some of his other notable works include Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, and Dilwale. He is also known for hosting several seasons of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

On the occasion of Rohit Shetty’s 49th Birthday, here is a list of his best directorial movies:

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is one of the best and most recent works of director Rohit Shetty. The film was released on Nov 5, 2021, and gained massive success. The film features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film was declared a massive hit by Box Office India with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 294.17 crore. Simbba

Simbba was released in 2018 and starred Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Simmba is a classic Rohit Shetty film from the cop universe. The gross collection for Simmba from worldwide was Rs 400.19 crore and it was also declared the third highest-grossing film of 2018. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was released in 2006 and helped Rohit Shetty become a renowned name in the film industry. It is one of the best works of the director and has managed to hook the audience. The film was declared an instant hit and earned Rs 46.5 crore worldwide. Singham

Singham was released in 2011 and starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Singham was one of the first few films of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and was declared a blockbuster hit. Singham grossed over Rs 140 crore worldwide. Bol Bachchan

Bol Bachchan is yet another notable work of Rohit Shetty. The film was released in 2012 and had Abhishek Bachchan, Prachi, Asin, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Bol Bachchan became a critical and commercially successful film and earned over Rs 235 crore worldwide.

