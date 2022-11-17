Happy Birthday, Roja Selvamani: Interesting Facts About Actress-Turned-Politician

Roja Selvamani, the actress-turned-politician, turns 50 today. The actress, who is popularly known as R. K. Roja, is serving as the current Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh. She has been a leading actress in Telugu and Tamil films from 1991 to 2002, and also won three Nandi Awards and one Tamil State Film Award. Today, on her special day, let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.

Roja was born in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. She was the only girl child, with two brothers, Kumaraswamy Reddy and Ramaprasad Reddy.

Her parents were Nagaraja Reddy and Lalitha. Roja completed her graduation from Sri Padmavati Women’s University in political science.

Before making her acting debut, Roja was a Kuchipudi dancer. Later she made her film debut with Prema Tapassu alongside Rajendra Prasad.

But she came into the limelight after appearing in the film Suyamvaram. The movie holds the Guinness World Record for casting the most stars in a film, and also for being the fastest made feature-length movie, with the filming being completed in 23 hours and 58 minutes.

Later she appeared in popular films like Muta Mestri, Bhairava Dweepam, Gandeevam, Bobbili Simham; Subhalagnam made Roja a star.

Roja got married in 2002 to Tamil director R. K. Selvamani. The couple has a daughter and a son.

