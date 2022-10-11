Happy Birthday Ronit Roy: Recent Movies, Web Series and TV Shows of the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of Indian Television’

Ronit Bose Roy is known for his acting prowess, from being the heartthrob of the nation for his Bollywood debut in Jaan Tere Naam to portraying the role of Rishabh Bajaj or Mihir Virani, Ronit added depth to the character with his charm and personality. He lived every character and made them iconic with his dimples and stellar performance. He has earned his fame and recognition in both worlds and is loved by the audience even today for his choice of roles and delivery.

Ronit Roy has often been compared with Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is called the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of Indian Television ’. It is interesting to note that Roy even shares his birthdate with the legend himself.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his latest works –

Liger (2022)

The movie is a sports action film about martial arts. It is the story of a fighter who is a nobody and rises to fame to fight like his idol. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and features Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Mike Tyson.

Shamshera (2022)

Set in the city of Kaza, the movie revolves around the legend, of Shamshera, who is famed to fight for the freedom and dignity of his tribe. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles.

Saat Kadam (2021)

Saat Kadam is a fictional sports movie that explores the nuances of the father-son relationship and the generational gap between them. The web series is directed and written by Mohit Jha and stars Amit Sadh, Ronit Bose Roy, and Deeksha Seth among others.

Hostages (2019)

Hostages is a crime thriller web series by Hotstar specials. The series is about how a doctor is faced with a dilemma when her family members are held hostage and she has to assassinate a political figure to save her family. The series stars Tisca Chopra, Ronit Bose Roy, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, and Mohan Kapur among many others.

Swaran Ghar (2022)

This TV series is all about family and relationships. Showing the strained relationship between parents and children, the serial is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Sangeeta Ghosh, Ronit Roy, Sandeep Sharma, and Hiten Tejwani among others.

