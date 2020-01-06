Happy Birthday Rowan Atkinson: 5 Times the Mr Bean Actor Tickled Our Funnybones in Movies

Best known as the non-speaking comic Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson, who celebrates his birthday on January 6, first came to prominence in the BBC's sketch comedy show Not the Nine O'Clock News. The role earned him the 1981 BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance.

Considered to be one of the funniest actors in comedy, he imbibes a physical style when playing Mr Bean, and is known for his deadpan delivery when essaying other roles. Apart from playing a clumsy vicar in Four Weddings and a Funeral as well voicing the hornbill Zazu in The Lion King, he has also been a part of theatrical productions.

On the actor's birthday, here's looking at 5 of his most-memorable and comic roles:

Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie (1997): The film saw Rowan Atkins playing the titular Mr Bean. Directed by Mel Smith, the film was a box office success that showed Mr Bean as a nice but clumsy security guard who is given the task of representing them during the transfer of the portrait Whistler's Mother to the Grierson Art Gallery in Los Angeles. The comic adventure of Mr Bean becomes the crux of the film.

Johnny English (2003): A spy-action-comedy film, Atkinson played the titular role and is almost a parody and homage to the spy genre. The film sees Atkins play a kindhearted but a mediocre MI7 employee who works a desk job while dreaming of becoming a decorated agent. When an agent dies in a submarine accident, due to his incompetence, and the remaining agents are killed during the agent's funeral, he is left as the lone surviving agent who must complete Agent One's unfinished mission.

Love Actually (2003): The British Christmas-themed romantic-comedy featured an ensemble cast. The film interweaves ten separate stories and starts five weeks before Christmas and is played out till the holidays with an epilogue that takes place a month later. Even though Atkinson had a small role in the film, his character Rufus is memorable in the way he almost reveals Harry (Alan Rickman) is buying an expensive necklace for his secretary, to Harry's wife Karen (Emma Thomson).

Keeping Mum (2005): A British black comedy directed by Niall Johnson, the film stars Rowan Atkinson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Maggie Smith and Patrick Swayze. Atkinson plays the role of Walter Goodfellow, the vicar of a little village, who is busy writing the perfect sermon for a convention, completely unaware of the problems back home, including his wife's affair with the golf instructor and his children's issues. His life, however, takes a turn when a new housekeeper, played by Maggie Smith arrives at his house.

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018): The third film in the Johnny English series, the film sees Rowan Atkinson return to the titular role, alongside Ben Miller, Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy, and Emma Thompson. Atkinson is seen being called into action when all undercover operatives are exposed in a cyber-attack.

