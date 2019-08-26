Happy Birthday Rubina Dilaik: 5 Times the Actress Nailed the Instagram Game

TV actress Rubina Dilaik, who is known for her role in a popular show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The actress, who played the role of a transgender named Soumya in the TV show, has won many hearts with her acting and grace. Rubina made her TV debut with a show called Choti Bahu.

Married to actor and photographer Abhinav Shukla, Rubina has stayed one of the most loved actresses, all thanks to her fashion. As she turns 32, here is a look at some of her best Instagram pictures.

Saree love forever

Due to her stint in the TV show Shakti— Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the actress is often spotted wearing a saree on the sets of the show. She also posts a lot of pictures from between-the-shoots. In this recent picture, the actress looks radiant as she smiles in a pretty peach saree.

Fit and Fab

A throwback picture from one of her trips, Rubina looks like a real fun girl. Radiating the weekend vibes, the actress has worn a netted top, combined with jeans and white sneakers. She has neatly done her hair in two buns as she gets travel ready.

The sunshine smile

One of the most beautiful actresses in the TV industry, Rubina knows how to carry a smile. From a recent trip, the actress shared a number of pictures. Dressed in a top and skirt, the actress is doing all things touristy in this picture, including posing for a snap in a foreign land.

Beach vibes

With a perfectly toned body, Rubina is also a fitness enthusiast. In this picture, the actress can be seen sitting near the pool in a breezy costume. With her hair let open, the actress looks relaxed while soaking in some sun.

Twists and twirls

The actress does not shy away from sharing pictures from her TV shows set, where she is often spotted in Indian look. In this happy-go-lucky picture, the actress looks radiant as she twirls wearing a pink and white flowery lehenga.

