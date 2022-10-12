Happy Birthday Rukshar Dhillon: Top 5 Movies of the Bhangra Paa Le Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RUKSHAR DHILLON: Rukshar Dhillon is an Indian actress who works predominately in Telugu cinema. With a passion for acting, Rukshar Dhillon started her career in films with the Kannada flick Run Antony, in which she starred opposite Vinay Rajkumar. This movie was directed by Raghu Shastry and was a romantic thriller.

After this, Rukshar grabbed the attention of filmmakers are started getting offers for Telugu films. She went on to work in movies such as Krishnarjuna Yudham, Aakatayi and ABCD: American-born Confused Desi. She delivered excellent performances in each of these films.

Later in 2020, she made her debut in Bollywood with Bhangra Paa Le, in which she played the role of a Punjabi girl named Simi opposite Sunny Kaushal. For this film, she was given a special mention at the Filmfare Awards.

On her birthday today, we present to you a list of top 5 films of the actress:

Aakatayi

Aakatayi is a romantic-thriller Telugu action film released in 2017, directed by Rom Bhimana and produced by K.R Vijay Karan, K R Anil Karan, and K R Kaushal Karan under VKA films. Rukshar Dhillon plays the lead role named Anagha opposite Ashish Raj who played the protagonist role named Vikranth. Krishnarjuna Yudham

Krishnarjuna Yudham is a Telugu film released in 2018, starring Rukshar Dhillon. She played one of the female leads opposite Krishna. She was finalized after an informal meeting and look test done by the directors. Her performance in this film was very well praised by the audience. ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi

ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi is a comedy film directed by Sanjeev Reddy and released in 2019. Rukshar Dhillon played the role of Neha opposite Allu Sirish. Bhangra Paa Le

Rukshar Dhillon made her Bollywood debut in Bhangra Paa Le, directed by Sneha Taurani. She starred opposite Sunny Kaushal. She was highly praised for her acting and dance performance in this film. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is a romantic-comedy Telugu film directed by Vidyasagar Chinta. Rukshar Dhillon played the role of a submissive, introverted Madhavi. With her amazing portrayal of a woman dealing with trauma, Rukshar was highly praised for this role.

