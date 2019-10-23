Happy Birthday Ryan Reynolds: 10 Lesser Known Facts About the Actor

One of the favourite Marvel comics characters, Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds was born on October 23, 1976, in Vancouver, Canada. While he is an established name in the industry today, with a Hollywood Star on Walk of Fame, life has never been as smooth to him as we imagine it to be. The actor began his career starring in the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside. He later starred in a number of films, including National Lampoon's Van Wilder, Waiting..., and The Proposal.

However, his real fame was with 2016 release Deadpool, where he played the titular character. The film received critical and commercial acclaim, winning several accolades for Reynolds. However, there is a lot to learn from this amazing yet weird actor. On his 43rd birthday, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the actor.

- If you think Ryan Reynolds has always been a preserved guy, you are probably wrong. He was kicked out of school for stealing a car as an April Fool's joke.

- Being the youngest of four boys, Reynolds was always notorious. As a little kid, he would pull all of the marshmallows out of a box of Lucky Charms and put them in a new box. He thought this would have double the amount of marshmallows.

- Reynolds had a fear of flying stemmed from a bad skydiving experience when he was a teenager. However, it went away when he filmed for the 2011 movie Green Lantern.

- While he might be an amazing actor now, he ironically failed a drama class once.

- Regarding the love life, Ryan Reynolds has had his own share of ups and downs. However, as a kid, he would ride the wrong school bus to sit next to the girl he had a crush on.

- Former husband to Scarlett Johansson, Reynolds is now married to Blake Lively and has three kids. However, he once smuggled apple pie across the Canada–United States border for his now wife.

- He was engaged to Alanis Morissette from 2004 to 2007, was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011, and has been married to Blake Lively since 2012.

- Before becoming an actor, Reynolds worked at a grocery store for two years. He worked from midnight to 8 a.m. to save enough money to go to LA.

- The amazing actor has been named Man of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Sexiest Man Alive, and Sexiest Dad Alive.

- And the most amazing fact for linguaphiles. He can say every curse word in Greek.

