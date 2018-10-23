English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Ryan Reynolds: 5 Lesser Known Movies of the Actor That Prove He is More Than Just Deadpool
As Ryan Reynolds turns 42, let's take a look at 5 lesser known movies of the actor that prove he's more than just Deadpool.
Image Courtesy: Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram
Loading...
Ryan Reynolds is more versatile than what he is credited for. He can be a laughter riot as Andrew Paxton in The Proposal and can be dead serious in Chaos Theory. He won many awards and compelled everyone to take him seriously before turning Deadpool.
As Ryan Reynolds turns 42 today, let's take a look at 5 lesser known movies of the actor that prove he's more than just a foul-mouthed superhero.
Definitely, MayBe
While most of the actors would have turned down playing a father's role in the beginning of their career, Ryan poured his heart and soul into it and made the film a box office hit. The story of a dad, his daughter and their evolving relationship made the audience connect to him.
Buried
Another challenging role, where Reynolds portrays a man buried alive inside a coffin. The film is an excellent description of a claustrophobic nightmare where a man only has his phone and a lighter as rescue tools.
Safe House
This film demonstrated his ability to handle a nail-biting thriller. His remarkable chemistry with Denzel Washington stood out as the two upheld the CIA flag.
Also Read: Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
Also Read: Koffee With Karan: 6 Things We Didn't Know About Deepika and Alia Before the Show
Life
Life is a 2017 American science fiction horror film featuring Reynolds as an international space station engineer. As an astronaut, he encounters an organism brought from space and immediately realises its potential of destruction. Reynolds wonderfully captures the tension and surprise elements the film offers.
Mississippi Grind
With this gambling drama, Rayn Reynolds floored us as a charming young man. He meets a gambling addict and goes on a trip with him. The trip turns out to be a life changing experience for them as they end up participating in a high profile poker game in New Orleans.
Happy birthday Ryan Reynolds!
Also Read: Happy Birthday Ryan Reynolds: Check Out the Journey of the Most Stylish, Suited Up Superhero in Pics
As Ryan Reynolds turns 42 today, let's take a look at 5 lesser known movies of the actor that prove he's more than just a foul-mouthed superhero.
Definitely, MayBe
While most of the actors would have turned down playing a father's role in the beginning of their career, Ryan poured his heart and soul into it and made the film a box office hit. The story of a dad, his daughter and their evolving relationship made the audience connect to him.
Buried
Another challenging role, where Reynolds portrays a man buried alive inside a coffin. The film is an excellent description of a claustrophobic nightmare where a man only has his phone and a lighter as rescue tools.
Safe House
This film demonstrated his ability to handle a nail-biting thriller. His remarkable chemistry with Denzel Washington stood out as the two upheld the CIA flag.
Also Read: Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
Also Read: Koffee With Karan: 6 Things We Didn't Know About Deepika and Alia Before the Show
Life
Life is a 2017 American science fiction horror film featuring Reynolds as an international space station engineer. As an astronaut, he encounters an organism brought from space and immediately realises its potential of destruction. Reynolds wonderfully captures the tension and surprise elements the film offers.
Mississippi Grind
With this gambling drama, Rayn Reynolds floored us as a charming young man. He meets a gambling addict and goes on a trip with him. The trip turns out to be a life changing experience for them as they end up participating in a high profile poker game in New Orleans.
Happy birthday Ryan Reynolds!
Also Read: Happy Birthday Ryan Reynolds: Check Out the Journey of the Most Stylish, Suited Up Superhero in Pics
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kizie And Manny Actress Sanjana Sanghi Denies Reports that Sushant Singh Rajput Made Her 'Uncomfortable'
- Ancient Mariner: World’s Oldest Shipwreck Discovered in Black Sea
- Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Film Delayed by Seven Months, Check New Release Date Here
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
- Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...