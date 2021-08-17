Happy Birthday, S Shankar: Top Movies by the National Award-winning Director

Born Shanmugan Shankar, the filmmaker has been dubbed as a visionary from the start of his career. His works are larger-than-life and almost always path-breaking. After working with some of the most revered legends of the cinema such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Shankar has made a name which has become a genre in itself. Shankar’s films offer a riveting experience that has been less visioned on celluloid.

Often dubbed Steven Spielberg of Kollywood, Shankar pushes the envelope with his out-of-the-box story ideas and big-budget mega projects. Today Shankar, the showman of south Indian cinema, turns a year older, let’s take a look at five of his best works so far.

Anniyan (2005)

Shankar explored the subject of multiple personality disorder in this vigilante action-drama. It was the first ever film in Tamil cinema based on social apathy. The story revolves around Ramanujam Iyengar aka Ambi (played by Vikram), a law-abiding consumer protection advocate, who develops alter egos — a fashion model and a serial killer.

Ambi’s anger manifests when he fails to make a change in the world after which he goes on a killing spree. Undoubtedly, the psychological thriller is one of the biggest blockbusters in Vikram’s career and shed fresh light on the problems faced by a common man.

Sivaji – The Boss (2007)

This was the first time Shankar teamed up with Rajinikanth. Sivaji was centered around an NRI-return who aims to do good for his society but experiences challenges in the form of corruption in power and system. Mounted on a massive budget, the film stood out for its grandeur and definitely Rajinikanth’s marvellous performance. Sivaji remains one of the highest grossing films till date. The film also starred Shriya Saran and Vivek who played other important parts.

I (2015)

Shankar’s magnum opus starring Vikram and Amy Jackson was one of the most anticipated films of 2015. Shankar and Vikram came together to weave the magic they have always been known for. The film portrayed Vikram as a bodybuilder turned supermodel. After being deformed, he seeks vengeance from those who orchestrated his predicament. Some segments of the film were loosely based on popular novels, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beauty and the Beast. A. R. Rahman’s music added to the film’s overall impact, with the enchanting soundtrack and score.

Enthiran (2010)

With this science-fiction action drama, Shankar took a giant leap towards Hollywood. Enthiran told the tale of a humanoid robot who develops emotions and goes rogue. Shankar’s vision was exhibited in the film’s animation and VFX. Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the lead in the most expensive films at the time of release. In addition to critical acclaim particulate for its brilliant special effects, Enthiran also won two National Film Awards.

Indian (1996)

Shankar imagined a world devoid of corruption in his maiden collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The vigilante action-drama tells the story of a 70-year-old ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante who is outraged by the growing corruption in his country. He embarks on a killing spree after making it a motive to kill each corrupt official and bring order in the country. The series of murders, the British era flashback andthe action choreography, and more proved that the 1996 film was way ahead of its time.

