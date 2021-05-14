Happy Birthday Sachin Khedekar: His 5 Must Watch Films

Sachin Khedekar is popular name in Marathi cinema as well as in Bollywood. He was born in Mumbai on May 14, 1965, and started his career with a Marathi film Jeeva Sakha.

The actor-director has also worked in some of the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Gujarati films as well as in theatre. He is best known for his roles in TV serial like Imtihaan and films like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy.

Since he entered the field of cinema in 1990, he has played a variety of roles that have been widely appreciated by the audience.

As the star turns 56-years-old today, we bring to you his five best performances that you should simply not miss!

1. Take Care Good Night: This film is based on cyber-crime and is very relevant to current times. Sachin’s role in this Girish Joshi’s directorial was highly appreciated and makes for a must-watch.

2. Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy: This Marathi movie was a blockbuster. The story is about a laid-back middle-class Maharashtrian man, played by Sachin, who suddenly wakes up to fight against the evil in society. All the actors were praised for the commendable work they did in Santosh Manjrekar’s directorial.

3. Kaccha Limbu: This family entertainer finely portrays the poverty of people living in chawl. Sachin plays the role of a pleasant man who is living without any clear motive. He did a brilliant job with his role.

4. Nagrik: In this movie, Sachin plays the role of a fearless journalist who is out to expose the dirty politics of Mumbai. Sachin did complete justice to the role. The movie’s plot was widely appreciated and Sachin’s acting became the cherry on the cake. Apart from Sachin, Milind Soman and Devika Daftardar also starred in the movie directed by Jayprad Desai.

5. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero: The actor’s work was highly appreciated in this Shyam Benegal’s biopic based on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This film also bagged the National Award for best art direction.

