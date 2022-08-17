Happy Birthday Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar: Best Marathi Movies of the Couple

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SACHIN PILGAONKAR AND SUPRIYA PILGAONKAR: There are many popular couples in the Marathi film industry which gives us serious couple goals. One such couple who has made everyone fall in love with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry is Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The couple who got married on December 21, 1984, have done many shows and films together. From starring in the popular Hindi comedy fictional show, Tu Tu Main Main to winning Nach Baliye season 1, the couple has been an epitome of love and togetherness.

They have also appeared in a number of Marathi films together. Interestingly, the couple also share the same birthday, August 17. On this special day, let’s take a look at some of the best Marathi films that featured both Sachin and Supriya.

Navri Mile Navryala (1984)

Sachin is not just an amazing actor but is also a popular director. One of the first films of Sachin and Supriya, Navri Mile Navryala was directed by Sachin. The story of Jairam (Sachin) and Chameli (Supriya) who work as house helps for two different families took audience on a laughter ride with the amazing star cast and hilarious dialogues. During the shoot of the film, Sachin and Supriya met, fall in love and got married the following year. Majha Pati Karodpati (1988)

Sachin and Supriya are known for their comedy films. Another film that starred the couple together on screen, Majha Pati Karodpati was also written and directed by Sachin. The comedy-drama is a story of a poor young girl named Shaku played by Supriya who desires to marry a millionaire one day. Sachin played the role of the millionaire Narendra in the film. Apart from Sachin and Supriya, the film also casts Ashok Saraf in a pivotal role. Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1988)

In the year 1988, Sachin and Supriya again appeared on screen to make the audience laugh. Sachin’s directorial revolved around the story of four homeless male friends who finds a home whose landlady only wants married couples as tenants. Navra Maza Navsacha (2004)

The family drama that revolves around the story of rigid family and its obsession with discipline is one of the most popular films of the couple together. The story offers various sensitive scenes but the actors proved that they can pull off any role easily. Amhi Satpute (2008)

The Marathi adaptation of the most loved film. Satte pe Satta. The Hindi film was the remake of Hollywood film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Amhi Satpute stars Sachin in the role of the elder brother Kandya and Supriya as his spouse Purna. While it was difficult to live up to the mark that Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini created, the couple did complete justice to their roles.

