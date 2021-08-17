Happy Birthday Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar: Top Marathi Movies of the Couple; Watch Sachin Wishes Supriya With a Song

Famous Marathi actors and real-life couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar have entertained countless Indians through theatre, television and cinema. Sachin is best remembered for the films Sholay (1975), Balika Badhu (1976), and Satte Pe Satta (1982), while Supriya is known for the famous sitcom Tu Tu Main Main (1994-2000), directed by Sachin. She and Sachin have their birthdays together. To celebrate the two occasions, we look at five Marathi films of the Pilgaonkar couple.

Navri Mile Navryala (1984)

The comedy film, directed by Sachin, deals with two marginalised characters — Jairam (Sachin) and Chameli (Supriya) — who work as house helps. Their employers, the Deshmukhs and the Inamdars are always in conflict due to their diametrically opposing attitudes to life. Jairam and Chameli plan to create peace between the families. Sachin met Supriya on the set of this film and got married the following year.

Majha Pati Karodpati (1988)

Written and directed by Sachin, this comedy-drama is about a poor young girl named Shaku (Supriya), who dreams of marrying a millionaire. She finds one in Narendra (Sachin) but learns that he will only ever marry a young widow. Famous Marathi actor Ashok Saraf plays a pivotal role in the film.

Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1988)

The sixth film of Sachin as director features the Pilgaonkar couple and Marathi cinema heavyweights, Laxmikant Berde, Ashok Saraf, and Viju Khote. The comedy film revolves around four male friends who get evicted from a house and find a new one whose landlady only wants married couples as tenants.

Aaytya Gharat Gharoba (1991)

This film is about a kind-hearted poor man named Gopinath (Ashok Saraf), who sneaks inside the house of a wealthy couple, Kedar (Sachin) and Madhura (Supriya), who are off to London. Gopinath decides to help a man whose fast-food shop got demolished by Kedar’s men.

Amhi Satpute (2008)

The 17th directorial venture of Sachin was based on the Hollywood film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954). He stars as the elder brother Kandya, while Supriya plays his spouse Purna. Sachin had earlier appeared in Satte Pe Satta, also based on the Hollywood film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here