Happy Birthday Sai Dharam Tej: 5 Films to Watch of This Young Tollywood Star

Sai Dharam Tej, one of the most promising actors of Telugu film industry, turns a year older on October 15. Nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam carved his niche by giving his audiences scintillating performances. The actor is one of the few stars who appears in commercial films to play fitting characters. Known for his unusual presentation and frantic delivery, he leveraged his performances with intense style and hoarse voice. He has ruled the box-office and won the hearts of millions of his fans time and again with his successful entertainers in a short span of time. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, have a look at few hit films of the Tollywood star so far:

Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham

The AS Ravi Kumar directed-film marked Sai Dharam’s debut in acting. He played Srinu and showed his acting talent in the commercially acclaimed 2014 film. The film was produced by Bunny Vasu and Harshith and opened to positive reviews from critics and viewers. Sai Dharam received Best Debutant Actor (Male) at 4th South Indian International Movie Awards and SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actor.

Subramanyam for Sale

Sai Dharam struck gold with Harish Shankar in this 2015 film. He played money-minded yet kind-hearted Subramanyam who pretends to be Seetha’s (played by Regina Cassandra) boyfriend. Audiences loved his performance and also his chemistry with frequent co-star Regina. The Dil Raju production was a commercial success and found favour among critics also.

Supreme

Sai Dharam worked with dedication and sincerity in Supreme. He essayed Balu, a brave taxi driver who is threatened by a powerful gangster but hits back hard. The Anil Ravipudi directed film fetched rave reviews for Sai Dharam’s performance and much enthusiasm with the viewers. The film which also starred Raashi Khanna turned out to be one of Sai Dharam’s career’s biggest hits.

Chitralahari

Chitralahari was another commercial success but sent out a strong social message. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the 2019 film is about a young man who wants to make it big in his life. Sai Dharam who plays Vijay Krishna is deemed a loser by his project officers and lacks confidence because of lack of opportunities.

Prati Roju Pandage

Sai Dharam and filmmaker Maruthi teamed up for the first time with this film. The actor played an NRI grandson who lands in India to fulfil his grandfather’s wishes suffering from lung cancer. The romantic family drama was an emotional rollercoaster ride that also left the audience entertained.