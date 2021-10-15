Happy Birthday, Sai Dharam Teja: 5 Must-watch Movies of the Telugu Actor

Sai Dharam Teja is one of the most promising actors in the Telugu film industry. In just seven years since his debut in 2014, Sai has carved out a special place for himself in the audience’s heart. Sai’s mother Vijaya Durga is the sister of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi so by that connection he longs to the filmy family. However, regardless of that fact, he has proved his calibre as an actor with his films. As the actors celebrated his 35th birthday today (October 15), we look at some of his successful films:

Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham

Sai announced his arrival in style with his debut film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. He played the role of a man named Seenu who approached the contract killer Maisamma to kill him. When asked as to why he wants to kill himself, Seenu narrates his love story and the film is about he sets everything life in his love story with Sailaka (played by Regina Cassandra).

Subramanyam For Sale

In director Harish Shankar’s 2015 action romantic comedy Subramanyam For Sale, Sai played the role of a money-minded boy named Subramanyam who goes to the US to earn in Dollars. Here he meets Seetha (played by Regina Cassandra) who got dumped by her boyfriend. Seetha request Subramanyam to pretend to be her boyfriend in front of her family and agrees to pay him a huge sum of money. Sai’s performance as the money-minded yet kind-hearted boy was well received by the audience at the box office.

Supreme

In Supreme, Sai essayed the role of a brave taxi driver Balu who saves the legal heir of a charitable trust from attacks of a deadly gangster. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film featured Said Raashi Khanna and is among the biggest box office hits of his career

Chitralahari

Chitralahari revolves around the story of a man named Vijay Krishna (played by Sai) who wants to make it big in his life. But his ambitions are often ridiculed by people around him. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, Chitralahari was received well at the box office and features in the list of most successful films of Sai’ career. This 2019 release was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers

Prati Roju Pandage

In Maruthi Dasari directorial Prati Roju Pandage, Sai’s character tries to make the last few days of his dying grandfather Raghu Ramayya (played by Sathya Raj) memorable. SinceRaghu’s children are busy in their lives, Sai’s gestures comfort him.

