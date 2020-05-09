MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: 5 Instagram Pictures Of The Actress You Can’t Miss

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Malayalam film Athiran.

Actress Sai Pallavi celebrates her 28th birthday today. A brilliant dancer, Sai picked up the talent by watching dance videos of Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai.

Actor Sai Pallavi turns a year older on May 9. She has proved her mettle as an actress in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu cinema. She is one of the few actors who face the camera with minimal make-up. Considered by many as a natural beauty for her effortless acting and simple look, she has broken many stereotypes in the industry.

Sai Pallavi is also a brilliant dancer and picked up the talent by watching dance videos of Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. She was a part of Telugu Season 4's dance reality show Dhee before debuting in cinema. Sai Pallavi completed her education from Georgia and holds a doctorate degree in medicine. She will next be seen in Love Story opposite Naga Chaitanya.

On the occasion of Sai Pallavi’s birthday, here’s looking at some of her beautiful Instagram pictures:

Fine Majesty

A very rare frame indeed! Sai Pallavi goes with ornamenting with this one all the way. The black and white image can’t hold back her beauty in a traditional outfit and decked jewels.

A Vision To Behold

Sai Pallavi looks like a dream as she poses by a Kerala beach. Her smile manages to steal hearts even when she is adorned in a traditional Kasavu saree, gold jewellery and gajra.

Natural Allure

One of her most identifying looks is a simple six-yard and flowing tresses. It’s beautiful how the red saree reflects on her cheek giving it a natural blush.

Sans Filter

Gazing straight in the lenses with a subtle and calm expression, Sai Pallavi is magnificent in this monochrome frame. Only she can pull off a no-makeup look and appear stunning

A Delightful Sight

For a change, we see Sai wearing jeans and a checked shirt. She looks her charming self in the western outfit and maintains her beautiful smile as always.

Happy Birthday, Sai Pallavi!

Follow @News18Movies for more

