Happy Birthday Sai Tamhankar: 6 Best Performances of the Actress

Sai Tamhankaris a popular star who is best known for her roles in Marathi films and TV shows. The beautiful actress turns 35 this year. In 2008, with Sanai Choughade, she debuted in the Marathi film industry. The actress has also worked in Hindi movies. ‘Black & White’ (2008) was her maiden Hindi movie and then she went to feature in supporting roles in Bollywood movies such as Hunterrr, Love Soniya, Wake Up India and Ghajini.

Sai’s heartfelt, sincere performances have established her as a credible performer over a career spanning 13 years.On the special occasion of her birthday, here are Sai’s 6 best films that have her deliver knockout performances:

Pune52: It was a neo-noir Marathi film directed by Nikhil Mahajan. Sai essayed the role of Neha, a bold young woman in the film with great elan; and held her own amid actors like Sonali Kulkarni and Girish Kulkarni.

Family Katta: This movie directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni turned out to be one of the best films of Sai. It was an emotional, family movie, where Sai was absolutely brilliant in her scenes as a woman married to an older man.

YZ: Sai’s acting calibre was fabulously captured in this coming of age comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. Her body language, subtle expressions, measured acting as Parnarekha, a conventional and docile prospective bride were extremely fascinating.

Tu Hi Re: Directed by Sanjay Jadhav, this was a rom-com that was a remake of the Tamil film Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. Sai’s portrayal of the role of Nandini, a wife, was very nuanced and charismatic. Besides acting, Sai recorded a song for this movie. The movie also starred Swwapnil Joshi andTejaswini Pandit.

Vazandar:It’s an interesting movie directed by Sachin Kundalkar that tells the story of 2 girls struggling to lose weight. Sai’s performance as one of the leads was highly appreciated and won accolades.

Balak-Palak: Directed by Ravi Jadhav, this comedy movie revolved around the issue of sex education. Sai played Neha in this movie.Produced by Riteish Deshmukh, this Marathi movie was screened at the South Asian International Film Festival (SAIF) and had earned great reviews from the critics.It’s considered a must-watch film with parents.

