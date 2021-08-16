Happy Birthday, Saif Ali Khan: Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai to Tanhaji, Top 5 Movies of the Actor

Saif Ali Khan has been a charismatic and sophisticated star known for his suave screen presence and knockout performances. Even as the ‘Chhote Nawab’ completes half-century this year on August 16, he continues to exude glitz and glamour like any other young actors in the film industry. Born in 1970, Saif steps into his 51st year with a string of notable performances to his credit in his 29-year-old film career.

His debut film was Yash Chopra’s Parampara, followed with movies such as Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Salaam Namaste, Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Tashan, Kurbaan, Race, Kaalakaandi, Cocktail, and Jawaani Jaaneman, among many more. He is one of the few Bollywood actors who emerged as a credible, bankable and stellar performer during his second innings in acting.

As this ‘Sacred Games’ actor turns a year older, here are 5 best movies of the actor that establish him as a terrific performer:

Omkara

In this Vishal Bhardwaj film hosting a pool of fantastic actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu; Saif could be seen delivering a power-packed performance as the villain ‘Langda Tyagi’. While the Shakespeare adaptation won several accolades, Saif was honoured with many awards for his incredible acting.

Dil Chahta Hai

After a short not-so-good professional phase, Saif rose to prominence with Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. The movie was a commercial success and opened to rave reviews. It had a fantastic star cast headlined by Aamir Khan, Akshay Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Preity Zinta, besides Saif. The latter’s comic timing was highly appreciated.

Hum Tum

Directed by Kunal Kohli, this romcom produced by Aditya Chopra won audiences’ hearts. Saif’s captivating performance as the wisecracking Karan in this film starring Rani Mukherjifetched him his first National Award for Best Actor.

Love Aaj Kal

Saif once again hit a sixer with his smashing performance in this Imtiaz Ali romcom opposite Deepika Padukone. He won the award as best actor in the leading role. With a refreshing storyline, engaging screenplay and lovely songs, the movie was a huge success, both commercially and critically.

Tanhaji

This was an epic historical action film starring Kajol, Ajay andSaif. The birthday boy’s arresting performance as Aurangzeb’s royal guard (Udaybhan Singh) fetched him Best Supporting Actor Award in Filmfare. The film was screened at 78th Golden Globe Awards as the Best Foreign Film.

