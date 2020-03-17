Happy Birthday Saina Nehwal: A Look at Her Biopic in Making Starring Parineeti Chopra

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal turns a year older on March 17. The Hyderabad-born ace shuttler has made the nation proud at various events. Saina is the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal. She was honoured with the title of World No. 1 Badminton Player in 2015.

To commemorate the young athlete’s achievements, an Indian film is being crafted by Amol Gupte titled Saina. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is to essay Saina on the silver screen and has been sweating it out on the tennis court.

Parineeti, who is enduring multiple training sessions for the role, often shares glimpses from the sets of the film. In the images shared by the actress on social media, fans are quite excited to see their ideal sports star come to life in the film.

Last year in October, Saina had uploaded a photo of Parineeti from the tennis court. She wrote, "Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic".

The above images show how Parineeti is leaving no stone unturned to step into Saina’s shoes. The following image depicts an uncanny similarity between Saina and her impressionist.

Parineeti is toiling hard to perfect her reflexes and her sports nuances as she primes up to portray the badminton star in her biopic.

In the film, Manav Kaul plays the role of badminton ace Pullela Gopichand, who guided Saina in her career, and Shubhrajyoti Barat plays Saina's father.

