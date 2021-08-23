Happy Birthday, Saira Banu: 5 Memorable Performances of the Legendary Actress

Renowned Bollywood actress Saira Banu is best described in three words: elegance, heavenly, and beautiful. Born in Mussoorie, she made her film debut at the age of 16 in ‘Junglee,’ opposite Shammi Kapoor, and went on to star in over 40 films. Banu married late Dilip Kumar in 1966, who was 22 years his senior. Banu is without adoubt still one of Bollywood’s most graceful actresses. On the occasion of her birthday we have compiled a list of her greatest performances.

Junglee- 1961

Rajkumari ‘Raj’, played by Banu, is an outspoken, impish young lady who is unfazed by Shekhar’s (Shammi Kapoor) scowls or his snapping and growling. Banu and Kapoor are the absolute visual candy in the film. Raj is a welcome break from the customary simpering beauty (or, alternatively, somewhat naive beauty) of classic Hindi films. This one is lovely and feminine, but she also has a great sense of humour, a lot of sass, and a generally sound head on her shoulders.

Padosan- 1968

The incredibly breathtaking Banu played Bindu in this iconic film, and she looked stunning with colourful sarees, a bouffant hairstyle, and winged eyeliners — a look that many actresses afterwards emulated. Her character begins with a really bright and new tone, which she portrays with ease. Bindu speaks up about what is right and wrong, and she sings and dances while other girls her age are “getting married." Bindu is a fiery woman who dresses in trendy clothing and wears her confidence on her sleeve.

Purab Aur Paschim- 1970

Adding another feather to her hat, Banu portrayed Preeti (Saira Bano), a blond-haired, mini-skirted, cigarette-smoking, pub-crawling girl who has become a ‘Hipple and has no sense of Indian values till she meets Bharat (Manoj Kumar). This film and role are regarded as a watershed moment in Saira’s career, providing her with the necessary push in the industry. If you want to know what acting is all about, watch Banu in Purab Aur Paschim.

Victoria No. 203- 1972

Banu worked some magic in this flick with her performance. She played Rekha, whose father is accused in a case and she must establish his innocence. She falls in love with Kumar despite the fact that she lives a life of several identities. The svelte Banu hits the target as Victoria’s driver, who disguises herself as a man during the day. For a long time, we believed that a heroine’s career ended when she married. Saira defies it in this case since she is not only essential to the theme but also plays a beautiful seductress.

Hera Pheri- 1976

Banu’s powerful acting talents are also on display in this 1976 blockbuster. Prakash Mehra directed the picture, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna. The plot revolved around two conmen, Ajay and Vijay, who are also close friends. A smashing success, the movie is packed with hilarious sequences. Banu’s portrayal of Kiran earned over a million hearts. She was vivacious, gorgeous in a short part, and performed admirably.

