Happy Birthday Saira Banu: Top 5 Movies of the Actress with Dilip Kumar

Veteran actress Saira Banu celebrates her birthday today on August 23, 2022. On her special day, many celebrities from Bollywood have taken to social media to wish her. Every time Saira Banu appeared onscreen, she radiated grace and elegance. She made her acting debut alongside Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee, and throughout her career, she gave a number of standout performances.

During the 1960s and 1970s, the actress was also one of the highest-paid female stars in the Hindi cinema industry. However, after getting married to late actor Dilip Kumar in 1966, Saira Banu quit acting. On the occasion of Saira Banu’s birthday, a look at some of her performances with her husband Dilip Kumar.

Gopi

In the film, Saira Banu essayed the role of a village belle and was paired opposite her real-life husband Dilip Kumar. The movie tells the tale of Gopi, an unconventional, upright, simple-minded, and unemployed man who is accused of stealing despite doing nothing and is kicked out of his house by his older step-brother. The film directed by A Bhimsingh also starred actors such as Pran Sikand, Johnny Walker and Sudesh Kumar in crucial roles. Duniya

Helmed by Ramesh Talwar, the film Duniya stars Ashok Kumar, Dilip Kumar and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolves around Mohan Kumar who loses his wife, son, and freedom as he is framed for a crime he didn’t commit. However, he then emerges from prison vowing revenge. The movie also stars Saira Banu in a pivotal role. Bairaag

Directed by Asit Sen, the film Bairaag, starred Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in the lead roles. The story revolves around a servant named Bhola who travels to Bombay in search of the missing groom who was supposed to wed his master’s granddaughter. While there, a mystery transforms Bhola’s life and character. The film also stars Leena Chandavarkar, Prem Chopra, Sujit Kumar and Madan Puri in pivotal roles. Sagina Mahato

A Bengali movie from 1970 titled, Sagina Mahato, is directed by Tapan Sinha and features Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. The movie is based on a factual account of the 1942–1943 labour movement told through the perspective of fictional characters, as well as the story of Sagina Mahato, leader of the tea estate workers’ union in Siliguri. Sagina

The film, Sagina, stars the real-life couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in lead roles. It is the Hindi remake of the 1970 film Sagina Mahato. Showcasing the story of a factory worker with a courageous and endearing personality who was also among the first ones to challenge the tyranny of the Britishers in the tea plantations of North-Eastern India.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here