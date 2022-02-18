Happy Birthday Sajid Nadiadwala: Highway, Kick to Baaghi 3, Top Movies by the Veteran Producer-director

Happy Birthday Sajid Nadiadwala: Producer, story writer and director Sajid Nadiadwala is celebrating his 56th birthday today on February 18. The owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is keeping the 70 years of legacy of the Nadiadwala family. Sajid has been contributing to the Indian film industry since 1992 as a producer and director. He has given some of the best movies to the film industry ever since. On his birthday, let’s look at the top five films of Sajid that transformed his career.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Mubarak Ho.. grandson urf Sajid Nadiadwala grandson Janamdin Mubarak ho …— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 17, 2022

Baaghi 3

Released in 2020, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film made a grand opening in theaters and grossed nearly Rs 140 crore, becoming the highest earner in the Baaghi franchise.

Housefull 4

Housefull saw a great response from the audience in 2007. After which Sajid decided to make its sequel only to keep the franchise going. Housefull 4, which was released in 2019, was the fourth film of the Housefull franchise and was a super hit with earrings of more than Rs 200 crore globally.

Chichhore

The 2019 film which took us back to our college days was a bumper hit. It has a huge ensemble cast with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Bhasin in the lead. The film was produced by Sajid and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It was a critically acclaimed film with a domestic collection of over Rs 100 crore.

Kick

The Salman Khan-starrer action comedy was a major hit of 2014. The film was both produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film was the official remake of 2009 south film with the same name. Jacqueline Fernandes was the female lead in the film opposite Salman Khan. The film had some major action sequences shot at various international locations.

Highway

In 2014, Sajid gave four blockbuster films and Highway was one of them. Highway not only was one of the best films of Sajid’s career but it was also a turning point in Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda’s careers. Alia Bhatt who was earlier known for her girl next door image showed that she is a versatile actor, all thanks to the film directed by Imtiaz Ali.

