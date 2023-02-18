Happy Birthday Sajid Nadiadwala: Latest and Recent Movies by the Veteran Producer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAJID NADIADWALA: Sajid Nadiadwala, the owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has kept the legacy of the Nadiadwala family alive. The writer, producer and director began his career with his first film Zulm Ki Hukumat in 1992, starring Dharmendra and Govinda, and went on to give us some of the greatest hits in Bollywood. The multi-talented celebrity is celebrating his 57th birthday today. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at some of his upcoming and recently released projects.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The film is all set to release this Eid. The action-family drama was written by Sajid Nadiadwala and is being helmed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have produced this film under their respective production companies, Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is an authorised remake of the Tamil Veeram film, starring Ajith.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

A forthcoming musical love drama film in Hindi, Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are the leads of this Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures joint production. The movie is anticipated to hit theatres on June 29, 2023.

83

Sajid Nadiadwala co-produced this 2021 Hindi-language biographical sports drama film with Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, and Reliance Entertainment. The film was written and directed by Kabir Khan and is based on the Kapil Dev-led India national cricket team, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are among the ensemble cast members in this film.

Bachchhan Paandey

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji team up to create the action comedy Bachchhan Paandey in 2022. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi star in the movie. It is an official remake of the 2014 Tamil movie Jigarthanda and was released on March 18, 2022, in theatres.

Heropanti 2

The 2022 Hindi-language action movie was written and directed by Ahmed Khan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and released under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti. Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff are in the lead. It was released on April 29, 2022.

