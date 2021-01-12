Happy Birthday Sakshi Tanwar: 5 Best Roles Played by the Actress

January 12 marks the birthday of the talented and versatile Sakshi Tanwar, a TV actress who has earned a large fan following over the years. She has come a long way from her Albela Sur Mela days. Tanwar has received acclaim for her performances in several television and film projects, spanning over 22 years in the industry.

She came to fame as Parvati from hit TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and went to become a household name for many. In the years to come, the actress did other TV shows and won several hearts. On her birthday, we take a look at five of her best performances.

Parvati Agarwal: Tanwar’s first significant role came as Parvati Agarwal in the Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show first aired in October 2000 and ran for eight long years. Tanwar essayed the role of an ideal daughter-in-law in a typical Marwadi joint family. The show depicts her character through various stages in life and her struggles.

Priya Sharma: Tanwar once again hit a home run by playing Priya Sharma in the soap opera Bade Acche Lagte Hain, in 2011. She played the role of a strong, independent woman who marries Ram Kapoor upon the insistence of her family. Tanwar’s chemistry with co-lead, actor Ram Kapoor became the highlight of the show leading to many wondering whether they were a couple in real life.

Dr Tripurasundari Nagarajan: Tanwar recreated her powerful on-screen chemistry with actor Kapoor in the 2017 Ekta Kapoor produced web series, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She played a personal counsellor to Kapoor’s Karan Khanna, who is a superstar trying to recover from his alcohol addiction. Season 4 of the show will air sometime this year.

Shibani Mallick: From playing homemakers, Tanwar transformed into Shibani Mallick, the chief of an anti-terrorist unit in 24, the action drama series based on the famous American series of the same name. Playing someone tackling international crime allowed her fans and audiences to discover the actress in a wholly different avatar.

Nandita Hariprasad: Mission Over Mars explores the contribution of four female scientists in India’s 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission, through fiction. Tanwar plays Nandita Hariprasad, a senior scientist who balances her work and family life with a sense of calm that contrasts with the quick-tempered Moushumi, played by Mona Singh.