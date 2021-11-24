Happy Birthday Salim Khan: Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Movies Written by the Screenwriter

Salim Khan is a renowned Bollywood actor, film producer, and screenwriter, known for developing screenplays for several cult Bollywood films. Back in the 1970s, Salim revolutionized Indian Cinema by experimenting with various genres of films. However, not many know that Amitabh, a prominent actor, was launched by none other than Salim. The writer contributed with scripts for the actor. On Salim’s birthday today, here are a few films which he wrote for Amitabh.

Sholay

Released in 1984, Sholay was written by the dynamic duo of Salim-Javed. The action-adventure film featured Dharmendra and Amitabh giving us major friendship goals. Sholay was the highest-grossing Bollywood film that went on to gain cult status.

Zanjeer

Zanjeer is another action-thriller film written by Salim-Javed, directed by Prakash Mehra. This film started shifting Hindi cinema in a violent and aggressive direction. Amitabh became a rising star with this film.

Deewaar

Amitabh’s Deewaar was known for his dialogues and went on to become a ground-breaking cinematic masterpiece. Starring Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi along Amitabh, Deewaar was directed by Yash Chopra.

Don

Directed by Chandra Barot, Don is a 1978 action thriller film starring Zeenat Aman and Pran, along with Amitabh. This film written by Salim-Javed went on to become the third highest-grossing film of 1978.

Akayla

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Akalya is a 1991 film, written by Salim. The film did not do well at the box office, unlike their earlier 3 collaborations of Salim and Amitabh — Sholay, Shaan, and Shakti.

Toofan

Toofan was a superhero film featuring Amitabh in double role. Directed by Ketan Desai, the film was written by Salim and K.K. Shukla. This film too did average at the box office.

Shakti

Winning four Filmfare awards for different genres, Shakti was a star-studded film featuring Dilip Kumar, Amitabh, Rakhi, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri. Written by Salim-Javed, this film was notable for featuring veteran actors Dilip ji and Amitabh together on screen.

Kaala Patthar

Kaala Patthar is another Salim-Javed film written for Amitabh. The film was based on the Chasnala mining disaster. It featured Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh in lead roles.

Immaan Dharam

Featuring an ensemble cast, Immaan Dharam was directed by Desh Mukherjee, written by Salim-Jave. Although the film did fairly well at the box office, the actor’s performance was praised.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.