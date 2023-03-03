Happy Birthday Salim Merchant! Start Your Day With Unmissable Songs by the Music Composer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SALIM MERCHANT: One of the most adored music composers from Bollywood turned a year older today! He has also sung a variety of songs from different genres. Often, Salim joins his sibling Sulaiman and the duo make music for the Hindi film industry.

Salim, who was born on March 3, 1974 in Mumbai, went to London’s Trinity College of Music after graduating from high school to enhance his piano playing. Be it pop music, qawwali, to Hindi songs, Salim has done it all impressively. On the occasion of his birthday, let us go through some of his best songs and compositions.

Ainvayi Ainvayi

This peppy number from the film Band Baja Baarat is unmissable. The song crooned by Salim Merchant and Sunidhi Chauhan was a hit when it was released in the year 2010. Let’s agree, we all have danced to the tunes of this track on weddings. It’s magical beats and spot on lyrics is still fresh in our minds! Right?

Shukran Allah

It’s amazing how Salim Merchant has either sung or composed songs from many different genres. This soulful song from the film Kurbaan, celebrates the feeling of love in the most magical way possible. So, if you are looking for a perfect romantic Bollywood number to listen, your search should stop here. Featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, this song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.

O Re Piya

This slow-paced song still holds a special place in our personal playlist. How many of you agree with this? Rendered by music legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, O Re Piya showcases a beautiful fusion of classical and qawwali touch in terms of music and lyrics likewise. So many years since it was released in 2007, and we are still a big fan of O Re Piya.

Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan

Did you watch the movie, Chak De India? Well, this beautiful composition by Salim-Sulaiman for the film can make anyone emotional. Portraying Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, the movie ignites the feeling of love and patriotism towards the country. We must say that it’s brilliant how Salim-Sulaiman can introduce spiritual effect to a soul-stirring composition like this one.

Mar Jaawan

Anyone who has watched the film Fashion can never forget this song. Shruti Pathak and Salim Merchant sang this track in their mellifluous voices. The song is unique and its lyrics have been penned down by Irfan Siddiqui. Although no one lip synched the song, it creates a lasting effect in the hearts of the listener.

We wish Salim Merchant a very happy birthday!

