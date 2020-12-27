Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 5 of the Actor’s Best Fitness Pics on Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27. The actor, who has been in the industry for over three decades is the recipient of a number of awards and accolades including two National Film Awards as a film producer.

Having started his career as a supporting cast in Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, he sprung to the role of a mainstream hero with the hugely successful Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, continuing with a string of successful films including the romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! opposite Madhuri Dixit in 1994.

A dedicated and renowned bodybuilder, Khan often regales fans with his workout pics on social media. On the occasion of his birthday, here's looking at five of his best workout Insta pics.

Being Strong

The actor posted an image of himself in the gym working out, alongside the caption Being Strong. While the actor looked rapt in maintaining his body, actress Preity Zinta, who has worked alongside Salman in a multiple movies commented with a number of fire emoji on the image.

Being clicked by Jacqueline

The rugged superstar got clicked by his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez showing off his perfectly chiselled physique during a workout session. Salman captioned the image, "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own!"

The namaste pose

The actor could be seen with folded hands in the gym. Taken during the coronavirus lockdown, he captioned the image, "Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....@beingstrongindia." Needless to say the actor's ripped muscles are strongly highlighted in the image.

Working hard

The actor posed an image of himself working out in the gym, alongside the caption, "Agar dikhana hai, beat karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard... (If you want to show off, beat others, then work hard and increase your own level, nothing better than working hard)".

In splits

Salman posted an image of himself doing a full split and pulling it off perfectly, alongside the caption, "In splits .. ha ha ha ha."

Salman will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.