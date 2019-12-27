Happy Birthday Salman Khan : 6 Dance Moves That Only He Can Pull Off

Salman Khan has turned 54 this year, and like every year, his fans are pretty exited about his birthday.

Here's a look back at some of Salman's iconic dance moves that genuinely have been a huge hit with dancers as well as non-dancers.

Salman, who has of late been showing off his dance moves in a number of movies, has often come up with trademark steps that instantly become a hit with the audience. Be it the belt step in Dabangg or the pocket step in the song Dhinka Chika from the film Ready, Salman's dance moves have always been unique and his fans love him for everything that he does.

In fact, Salman's dancing style and steps are so unique it gives an impression that the actor is his own choreographer at times. And even if that isn't the case, he deserves to be applauded for pulling off steps that many can't.

Here's a list of dance steps that were thought were really iconic in their own way:

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

The towel step - all Bhai fans would be aware of his famous step in the song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In fact, we are guessing some might have even tried performing it. Although the step isn't difficult but it certainly requires a lot of confidence and courage to do a step as this. And no one other than Bhaijaan could have done it so well.

Ready

The song Dhinka Chika, choreographed by Mudassar Khan, became extremely popular with kids and youngsters because of its catchy lyrics and upbeat music. One other reason that the track was a hit among audiences was the viral pocket step that the lead characters Salman Khan and Asin performed on the track.

Dabangg

In a recent appearance on the show Koffee With Karan, the 51-year-old Bollywood heartthrob, admitted that both his dance steps in Dabangg were inspired by real life people whom he had observed dancing at a family wedding.

We are so glad that he observed and picked up the two steps because Chulbul Pandey (Salman's character in the movie Dabangg) wouldn't have been this cool a character without those steps!

Kick

Jumme Ki Raat Hai from the movie Kick literally became the youth anthem soon after its release in 2014. Shot in an underground alley, the song showcases Khan's hatke dance moves. One particular step that caught the attention of one and all was Salman dancing even while holding Jacqueline's dress by the tip with his mouth. Now, that was something we had not seen before! Completely a bhaijaan style of dancing.

Apparently, Salman is also huge fan of the song Jumma Chumma De De starring Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Redefining a selfie in his own way, Salman Khan is cuteness overload in this song. His cute dance moves, smile, innocent look and expressions, made audiences at the theatre whistle till they were exhausted.

Sultan

Choreographed by Farah Khan, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan was Salman's recent attempt at proving he can perform 'naughty' dance steps better than everyone else. A fun song, Khan's performance and signature bum step, made the wedding dance number even more lively.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.