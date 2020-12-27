Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A Playlist of the Superstar's Hit Songs

Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today. Larger-than-life, Salman is a rare superstar who has awed his fans in his nearly three decades long innings. The equally polarised macho star boasts an enviable collection of songs. Lyricists often volunteer to weave his identity into their lyrics, penned with the actor in mind. He isn’t much of a dancer but have a him hit the dance floor and he will rock it with his charms.

Salman’s bodybuilding gestures turned into dance moves has the star’s mass base floored. Fans are thrilled with any gravity-defying moves by their favourite ‘Bhai’. On Salman’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his chartbuster songs that you can play on loop and can easily be taken as a self-tribute to his public image.

Swag se swagat

The Swag se swagat song from the 2017 film Tiger Zinda hai is a catchy number from one of his better soundtracks. His devil-may-care attitude makes this track work best as Salman mythology. Katrina’s svelte frame and moves provide the hook. And voila!

Jumme ki raat

The popular dance number from the 2014 film Kick displays Salman at his free-style best. He is seen doing his own thing in this ultimate Friday night anthem. Jacqueline Fernandez got her flair on the floor and made everyone groove on this peppy number.

Character dheela

The lyrics from this misunderstood song from the 2011 film Ready is a news-flash of the latest and baddest boy of Bollywood. Wordsmith Amitabh Bhattacharya’s controversial lines got to see Salman playfully wink at his newfound image. The song scaled and made fans fall in love with the chemistry between Salman Khan and Zareen Khan.

Aaj ki party

Salman now feels he is almost obligated to have an Eid number. This song from the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also set in the backdrop of the Indian festivity and the celebration. Come Kareena Kapoor and the pathani-clad Salman swags his way into millions of hearts. This peppy number is an example of how Salman has appropriated the Eid weekend over the years.

Mashallah

This Arabian-themed song highlights many attributes about Salman in a nutshell. Salman moving at his own pace to the ‘Habibi’ beats is an instant hit with his fans. A belly-dance hot Katrina Kaif making the whole atmosphere come alive. This one is an entertainment-filled Salman track for ages.

Salman will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.