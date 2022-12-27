Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Actor's 'Aww'dorable Moments With Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SALMAN KHAN: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today, December 27. Be it playing the role of a warrior, friend, or love guru, Khan’s popularity is a force to be reckoned with. Not only has he delivered multiple hits at the box office, but over decades he has also amassed a loyal fan base all across the country, who make it a point to assemble outside his Mumbai apartment every year to wish the actor.

Apart from his film career, Khan’s personal life always manages to gain the spotlight. He is rumoured to be dating Romanian model and singer, Iulia Vantur, since 2012. But it is important to note that the duo has not officially confirmed their relationship.

On the special occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday, here’s taking a quick look at some of the rare photos and videos of the rumoured couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

At the time of Iulia Vantur’s Main Chala music video release, she made a quick appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss. She appeared as a special guest and performed onstage but what stole the limelight was her hilarious interaction and impromptu dance performance with Salman Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Both Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur do not fail to contribute towards being good samaritans. During the lockdown, the duo supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat moment and were spotted sweeping and cleaning lanes along with a barrage of volunteers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Not only cleaning, but the two were also part of lending out groceries to needy people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Iulia Vantur recorded a special video of Salman Khan greeting a sea of fans from the balcony of his luxurious Galaxy apartment on the occasion of his birthday. While sharing the clip, Vantur wrote, “The most beautiful gift one can receive in life… love! Happy birthday Salman Khan,” alongside a red heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Here, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur can be seen slaying in ethnic ensembles as they made an appearance at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s residence during Ganesh Chaturthi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Twinning and winning in black attires, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted by paps as they landed in the city on a private plane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

These photos are from a fitness expo attended together by Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan, and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LULIA VANTUR.FAN PAGE (@luliavantur_)

In this photo circulated by a fan club on Instagram, Salman Khan can be seen posing with Iulia Vantur’s family, but the origin of the picture remains unclear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

This photo comes from one of Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations, wherein Vantur merrily documents the superstar cutting his birthday cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Here is a glimpse of Salman Khan cheering and clapping for his rumoured ladylove Vantur during the latter’s birthday celebration.

