Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From Varun Dhawan to Sonakshi Sinha, Celebs Make a Beeline to Wish Bhaijaan

Superstar Salman Khan turned 54 on December 27 and his fans can't keep calm! The Tubelight actor celebrated his birthday by cutting a four-storey cake at brother Sohail Khan's residence. Salman's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and nephew Ahil Sharma joined in the celebration.

In the video, Salman can be seen holding Ahil in his left arm as the two cut the cake with strawberry toppings on it. 0Fashion designer Ashley Rebello, who is also Salman's stylist, took to his Instagram account to share the clip from the birthday celebration. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my most fav person in the world, @beingsalmankhan love and happiness always."

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish Salman on his special day.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared an adorable picture on Twitter and wrote, "Here's wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday Error! Filename not specified.. Who taught me handsome is as handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan"

Here’s wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday . Who taught me handome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/jOQ5AsSGor — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 26, 2019

Singer Palak Muchhal also shared pictures with Salman on Instagram alongwith the caption, "Happy Birthday Sir!!! May God bless you with all the happiness in the World!!! :)"

Salman's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha picked a picture of her standing between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman to wish him. She wrote, "S..S and S!!! Happy birthday"

Actress Saiee Manjrekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sophie Choudry, Ali Asgar, Ravi Kishan among others also sent in their wishes.

Laakho dilon ki jaan, BhaiJaan Salman Khan ko janamdin mubarak ho.. You make trillions of people smile through your humanitarian work & films. Taught many of us to being human. Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan , stay healthy & blessed always. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/gnnXvA6PMp — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) December 27, 2019

Happy bday to the one millions call “bhai” but for me will forever be my first crush Kindest, handsomest and perhaps naughtiest in the nicest way❤️ Happy bday @beingsalmankhan ..Good health & happiness always!! Loveee❤️ #happybirthdaysalmankhan #salmankhan #aboutlastnight pic.twitter.com/79KaZrJKoO — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 27, 2019

Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan Bhau - you are and will always be special to me. God bless you with good health, happiness & loads of love pic.twitter.com/KimFCFUnVy — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 27, 2019

On the work front, Dabangg 3 actor will be next seen in Prabhudheva's directorial Radhe, which is slated to release on Eid 2020.

