Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From Varun Dhawan to Sonakshi Sinha, Celebs Make a Beeline to Wish Bhaijaan

#HappyBirthdaySalman trended on Twitter as Bollywood stars and fans wished the Dabangg 3 actor on his 54th birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From Varun Dhawan to Sonakshi Sinha, Celebs Make a Beeline to Wish Bhaijaan
Image: Twitter

Superstar Salman Khan turned 54 on December 27 and his fans can't keep calm! The Tubelight actor celebrated his birthday by cutting a four-storey cake at brother Sohail Khan's residence. Salman's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and nephew Ahil Sharma joined in the celebration.

In the video, Salman can be seen holding Ahil in his left arm as the two cut the cake with strawberry toppings on it. 0Fashion designer Ashley Rebello, who is also Salman's stylist, took to his Instagram account to share the clip from the birthday celebration. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my most fav person in the world, @beingsalmankhan love and happiness always."

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish Salman on his special day.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared an adorable picture on Twitter and wrote, "Here's wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday Error! Filename not specified.. Who taught me handsome is as handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan"

Singer Palak Muchhal also shared pictures with Salman on Instagram alongwith the caption, "Happy Birthday Sir!!! May God bless you with all the happiness in the World!!! :)"

Salman's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha picked a picture of her standing between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman to wish him. She wrote, "S..S and S!!! Happy birthday"

Actress Saiee Manjrekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sophie Choudry, Ali Asgar, Ravi Kishan among others also sent in their wishes.

On the work front, Dabangg 3 actor will be next seen in Prabhudheva's directorial Radhe, which is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram