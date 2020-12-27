Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Read About His Five Upcoming Films Here

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 55 today. The B-town actor has enjoyed a massive fan following in a career that spans more than three decades.

The actor has done several films from different genres like romance, action, comedy etc. He is known for delivering superhit films one after the other. On his birthday, let us take you through a list of the upcoming films of the superstar.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

This Prabhu Deva directorial is expected to release in 2021. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda in lead roles. Apart from other production companies, the film has been produced by Salman Khan’s production house called Salman Khan Films and brother Sohail Khan’s company called Sohail Khan Productions.

Antim: The Final Truth

Along with appearing in this film, Salman is also producing this movie which has been directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The film will also star Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. As per reports, the film is expected to release in the second half of 2021.

Kick 2

This is a sequel to the 2014 film Kick and like the first film, this film will also have Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Announcing about the film, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, wife of the director of Kick Sajid Nadiadwala said that the script has been locked.

Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the third one in the Tiger franchise starring Katrina Kaif with Salman. He will be again appearing in the role of special agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The filming is expected to start in February 2021.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

This is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram which stars legendary actor Ajith. It is directed by Dilwale famed screenwriter Farhad Samji. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to release in Eid 2022.