Happy Birthday, Salman Khan: Superstar Reveals His Unique Diet During Saajan’s Shoot

Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today, December 27. For some, he is the quintessential masculine on-screen hero, who can single-handedly fight the bad guys. For others, he is loved for his roles as the idealistic son, brother and lover. Bhaijan, as he is fondly called in the Hindi film industry, made his debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. Salman went on to establish himself as one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. There are a lot of interesting anecdotes related to his career. Let’s take a look at one of them on his special day.

This one is about his diet during the 1991 film Saajan’s shooting. Not many know that Salman used to gobble 25-30 Rotis during that time to gain weight. He added Rajma chawal to his diet as well. These facts were revealed by none other than Salman himself recently on Bigg Boss 16 sets, when host-actor Maniesh Paul joined him for pre-birthday celebrations.

Salman and Maniesh have shared the stage on multiple occasions, like Dabangg Tours and award functions. So their on-stage chemistry was loved by viewers. In addition to this amusing diet, Salman also spoke about the problems his family had to face during his father Salim Khan’s struggling years. The Sultan actor recalled how at one point of time, his family didn’t have the resources to buy milk. Salman also shared how he had burnt his father’s first salary by mistake.

The fun quotient in Bigg Boss 16 house was further elevated when Maniesh introduced a waxing chair task for the housemates. Viewers were left in splits with the hilarious reactions of the contestants who took part in it. The housemates also shook a leg to some of the popular songs from Salman’s films, which were thoroughly enjoyed by viewers.

Apart from Bigg Boss 16, Salman is the topic of discussion for his much-anticipated films like Ved and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His dance number in Ved, titled Ved Lavlay, has been winning hearts on social media.

