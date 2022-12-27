Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Kick 2, Upcoming Movies of the ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SALMAN KHAN: Salman Khan is one Bollywood superstar who has stood the test of time. He has been the favourite of generations. From the loverboy persona of the 90s to the action star in his recent films, Salman Khan has done it all. And that too, in his signature style.

The ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood will celebrate his 57th birthday on December 27. The years have rolled by but the excitement of a Salman Khan film remains the same. The actor has some big-ticket releases slated for 2023, let’s have a look at them.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

One of the most awaited films of 2023, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set for Eid release. Directed by Farhad Samji, this Salman Khan starrer also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and boxer Vijender Singh in key roles. The film was initially titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but was later renamed. It also will feature a cameo by South star Ram Charan.

Tiger 3

The third instalment of the successful Tiger franchise will also be arriving in 2023. The film will see Salman Kham reprising his popular character of RAW spy Avinash Singh Rathod. Tiger 3, which releases on Diwali, will see the comeback of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pairing. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist. While the first two parts of the movie franchise were directed by Kabir Khan, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar will helm Tiger 3.

Kick 2

Salman will reprise his Devil persona in the sequel to his 2014 blockbuster. The film was supposed to be released in 2021, however, was pushed due to COVID-19. The new release date is yet to be confirmed. Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez are expected to reprise their roles from the original, helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. And amping up the hype around the film is a cameo by Salman Khan. The film reportedly is a part of Yash Raj Films’ universe of spy films. Pathaan has a date with the theatres on January 25.

