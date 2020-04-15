Happy Birthday Samantha Fox: When She Recorded a Bollywood Song with Bappi Lahiri

British pop star Samantha Fox has a unique relation with India. Apart from visiting the country for concerts, the singer-songwriter has also featured in a Bollywood film in 1995.

This was possible because of disco king Bappi Lahiri. On Samantha’s 54th birthday, let us look at the one Hindi film in which she appeared as a guest.

Having started as a model in England at only 16, Samantha slowly ventured into singing. Her first hit was ‘Touch Me’ from her debut album released in 1986. The song peaked at number 1 spot in music charts in over 17 countries across the world.

The pop tunes and Samantha’s charisma managed to make her globally popular. Bollywood music director Bappi Lahiri was heavily inspired by western musicians such as Elvis Presley and The Beatles. He also knew of Samantha’s craze.

In 1995, after being solidified in the industry as a maker of hit disco numbers, Lahiri brought in Samantha from London to feature in songs in the film Rock Dancer.

The musical movie starred Kamal Sadanah, Ritu Shivpuri, Ronit Roy and Javed Jaffrey. It was directed by V Menon and Bappi Lahiri was one of the producers. He also helmed the music direction for the film.

In one of the scenes, both Govinda and Samantha Fox were roped in to dance on a song called ‘Traffic Jam’. Both the stars were featured as themselves and had guest appearances.

The official YouTube account of Samantha also has a compilation of all her scenes in Rock Dancer.

In her own words, it was a “classic piece of Indian movie magic” and that “Sam loves this!”

Happy birthday Sam Fox!

Follow @News18Movies for more