Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth: Oo Antava, Selfie Pulla and Other Hit Songs of the Southern Diva

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAMANTHA RUTH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has time and again, wooed the audience with her skills, be it in acting or dancing. Apart from being a fantastic entertainer, Samantha also inspires many with her fitness. Her recent song appearance in the blockbuster movie, Pushpa: The Rise, received massive praises. Oo Antava has become an internet sensation. Every song that she features in goes on to start a trend on social media. As the actor turns 35, let’s take a look at some of the best songss of Samantha.

Oo Antava

https://youtu.be/u_wB6byrl5k

The song belongs to her latest work, Pushpa: The Rise, and deserved a top-shelf position. It was a massive hit among the audience. The song is voiced by Indravathi Chauhan and still breathes as a trend on social media.

Ek Do Teen

https://youtu.be/Uw7xmfeL8gI

Featured in the 2014 film, Anjaan, Ek Do Teen was another hit number featuring Samantha, alongside Suriya. The song is sung by Suriya and Andrea Jeremiah and has roughly 4.5 crore views on YouTube.

Kadhal Aasai

https://youtu.be/UdZzW6QzN-s

Another hit from the film Anjaan is Kadhal Aasai. The song is sung by Suraj Santhosh and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Interestingly, Yuvan also wore the hat of the music director for the song.

Selfie Pulla

https://youtu.be/xZ92nnR1Pt8

The song, featured in the 2014 film Kaththi, is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Anirudh Ravichander. The song is a must-add in many people’s dance numbers.

Apple Beauty

https://youtu.be/lGcmuBMjJIA

This is one of the most popular songs featuring Samantha. The song is sung by Yazin Nizar and Neha Bhasin. The song was featured in the film Janatha Garage which starred Jr NTR in lead role.

After shattering the charts with Pushpa: The Rise, Samantha will next be seen in the Tamil romance drama, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal The film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara alongside Samantha. The film is scheduled for release on Samantha’s birthday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.