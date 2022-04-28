Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 10 Times The Actress Gave Us Fitness Goals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns a year older today. The actor is celebrating her 35th birthday and she looks no way even near it. Major credit for her enviable fitness goes to her rigorous workout regime, clean eating habits, and the will of outdoing herself. Here are 10 times Samantha gave us fitness lessons:

Samantha is recognised for her beauty, fashion, fitness, and mental health interest.

Her fitness routines are anything but ordinary.

“Strong body, Stronger mind” is Samantha’s mantra when it comes to fitness.

The actor never misses a chance to flaunt her toned body. But this perfect-body doesn’t come easy.

From aerial yoga to equipment-free full-body exercises to weight training, she can do it all.

If you’re seeking fitness motivation, take hints from Samantha and include these diverse routines into your workout regime.

Here, Samantha is seen practicing Animal Flow - in this the exercises look similar to yoga asanas, except that the movements are more primal and, possibly, more athletic in nature.

Samantha loves to push herself and learn new things. In her words, “My fitness journey will be a lifelong journey of learning … it grounds me.”

Oh did we mention that the actor just knows how to nail the toughest yoga poses too.

The actor follows a plant-based diet - which is also a secret to her fitness.

Beyond fitness, it regulates metabolism, allowing you to burn calories even while resting. Not just that Samantha also does meditation for inner peace.

While Samantha continues to inspire millions with her commitment to leading a healthy life, we wish her a happy birthday.

