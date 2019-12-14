Happy Birthday Sameera Reddy: 7 Pictures that Show the Actress is Blessed to Have Baby Girl Nyra

Sameera Reddy is celebrating her birthday on December 14. She made her debut in acting with the 2002 film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. Apart from Bollywood, she has acted in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinemas too. Sameera was last in Kannada film Varadanayaka.

Sameera got married to entrereneur Akshai Varde in 2014 and the couple was blessed with their first son in 2015 whom they have named Hans. The actress in July this year became the proud mother of baby girl, Nyra. The actress is quite active on social media and has been sharing pictures with her daughter on Instagram.

On Sameera Reddy's birthday, here are 7 of her most adorable pictures with her daughter Nyra.

Celebrating motherhood: The actress was blessed with a baby girl on July 12 this year. Sameera took to her Instagram to share the first picture with her daughter Nyra from the hospital. She is seen holding the newborn who is wearing pink dress and gloves. She captioned the image, "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves. I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirl and we are #blessed !”

Little piece of heaven: There is no denying that Sameera is really blessed with her daughter and pictures on her Instagram are proof. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is seen playing with her newborn. She captioned the image, "My lil piece of heaven."

Having a little girl is joy: Sameera shared a picture on her Instagram of herself enjoying with her daughter near a waterfall. The actress seems to be in all playful mood as she lifts her daughter and smiles at her. She wrote a strong and touching caption for the picture, "To have a lil girl is such joy! Can’t even understand how In our country the girl child was considered a burden ‼ I say ‘was’ because I hope that mindset has really changed . I still hear how in big urban families they prefer the firstborn to be a boy but i can tell you as one of three girls in my family we have achieved more than any boy could have!"

Celebrating 2 month birthday: Sameera Reddy shared a picture with Nyra on the day she turned two months old. In the picture, Sameera is seen holding her newborn in baby carrier. Calling her daughter "Sunshine", she captioned the adorable picture saying, "Nyra turns 2 months today!! It’s a rainy day but I got my sunshine with me."

Feeling blessed: Sameera shared picture with Nyra where she is seen holding the newborn and she wrote a touching caption that reads, "I’m so blessed we found each other ️my lil Nyra."

Ice-cream love: Sameera Reddy shared a picture on her Instagram where her daughter is sitting on her lap and looking at an ice-cream that the actress is holding. Sameera's daughter is looking adorable in the picture with a pink bow hair band. She wrote an apt caption for the picture, "When you want something so bad but you can’t have it!".

Welcoming Goddess Lakshmi: On Diwali 2019, Sameera posted a picture of herself with her newborn daughter. In the picture, Sameera is wearing a saree holding her daughter in her lap. The baby is seen wearing mustard dress and a matching bow hair band. Wishing her fans Happy Diwali Sameera captioned the image, "Happy Diwali !!!! Welcoming Goddess Lakshmi ! Divine Blessings and abundance for all!"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.