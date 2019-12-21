Happy Birthday Samuel L Jackson: 5 Films Must-watch Films of the Actor apart from Marvel Series

American actor and film producer Samuel L Jackson, who has received immense commercial fame as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, celebrates his birthday on December 21. However, the actor has been part of a number of acclaimed films over the years as well. The actor who has won numerous accolades and awards in his illustrious career came to prominence in the early 1900s with films such as the Goodfellas (1990), the 1991 release Jungle Fever and 1993's Jurassic Park. Having appeared in over 150 films, he has also lent his voice to several animation characters including that of Lucius Best or Frozone in The Incredibles series and Mace Windu in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Pulp Fiction as well.

On the actor's birthday, here's looking at his 5 must-watch films other than one from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Goodfellas (1990): The 1990 Martin Scorsese film, which is an adaptation of the 1985 non-fiction book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi, narrates the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends and family. Samuel L. Jackson played the role of Parnell "Stacks" Edwards in the film.

Pulp Fiction (1994): The Quentin Tarantino film starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman narrates stories from the underbelly of Los Angeles. Samuel L. Jackson played the role of Jules Winnfield, who is the protagonist John Travolta's character Vincent's partner in crime.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2015): The 2016 fantasy film by Tim Burton stars Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O'Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Terence Stamp, Ella Purnell, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson essayed the role of Mr. Barron, the shape-shifting leader of the Wights and Hollows, who are out to get the children and eat their eyes to recover human form.

Django Unchained (2012): The American revisionist Western film by Quentin Tarantino starring Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson, where a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner with the help of a German bounty hunter. Jackson plays the role of Stephen, who plays the role of a house slave accurately, deduces the plan of Django, and alerts the owner. The actor played a negative character in the film.

Glass (2019): The American psychological superhero thriller by M Night Shyamalan saw Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard reprise their Unbreakable roles. The film also saw James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy return as their Split characters. In the film, Jackson plays the role of Elijah Price / Mr. Glass, an intelligent mass murderer and comic book theorist.

