Happy Birthday Sanaya Irani: Miley Jab Hum Tum to Fanaa, Actress’ Phenomenal Projects

Sanaya Irani has made her space in the television industry with her prominent roles like Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Parvati in Rangrasiya. In 2006, Sanaya made her acting debut in the cameo role of Bobo in Yash Raj’s film Fanaa which also feature Aamir Khan and Kajol.

Sanaya gained fame and recognition in the industry in 2011 when she played the vivacious Khushi Kumari Gupta in the popular Star Plus TV serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Apart from daily soap, Sanya also participated in reality competitions like Meethi Choori No.1, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and Welcome-Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

Prior to this, Sanaya worked as a model and appeared in advertisements alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor, among others. The actress recently appeared in the Bollywood flick Ghost and is now filming a web series with Mohit Malik.

On the occasion of her special day, let us look back at her popular TV shows, movies, and web series.

Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naan Doon

In this romantic drama, Arnav, a successful business mogul, decides to destroy Khushi’s image, after believing that she has ruined one of his events. Khushi aka Sanaya is discreetly punished for the offences she didn’t commit in the meantime. The TV serial also starred Barun Sobti, Daljeet Kaur, and Deepali Pansare. Fanaa

Actor Sayana Irani played a small role in the 2006 movie Fanaa alongside Kajol and Aamir Khan. The romantic drama was about a blind girl Zooni (played by Kajol). Rishi Kapoor and Tabu were also part of the cast. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Sanaya was one of the popular contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2006 and amazed audiences with her sharp dancing skills in the show. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Remo D’Souza were the season’s judges. Miley Jab Hum Tum

As the title suggests, the romantic daily soap depicted college life and a love story. The serial starred Mohit Sehgal, Arjun Bijlani, and Rati Pandey. Cyber Vaar

Mumbai police ACP Akash Malik aka Mohit Malik teamed up with ethical hacker and cyber security expert Ananya Saini played by Sanaya Iran in this web series. The show started streaming on VOOT in June.

