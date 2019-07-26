Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock: 5 Films of the Actress You Cannot Miss

An American actress, producer and philanthropist, Sandra Bullock, who is known for her wit and humour both onscreen and off-screen, is the recipient of several awards and accolades including an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Born on July 26, 1964, she made her debut with a minor role in the 1987 film Hangmen, but soon went on to star in a string of commercial hits.

Bullock was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actress and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama for portraying Leigh Anne Tuohy in the biographical drama The Blind Side.

As Bullock celebrates her 54th birthday, here are 5 top performances by the actor apart from The Blind Side.

Speed (1994): Starring Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton, and Jeff Daniels, this was Bullock's breakthrough performance in Hollywood. The film tells the story of an LAPD cop who tries to rescue civilians on a city bus rigged to blow if it slows down. Bullock essayed the role of a passenger Annie Porter who helps hero Keaunu Reeves in saving the civilians on the bus.

While You Were Sleeping (1995): The romantic comedy saw Bullock as Lucy, a Chicago Transit Authority token collector, and Bill Pullman as Jack, the brother of a man whose life she saves, along with Peter Gallagher as Peter, the man who is saved. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $182 million at the box office.

Miss Congeniality (2000): The movie that was based on a true story of a female FBI agent who posed as a beauty pageant contestant in the Miss San Antonio Beauty Pageant of 1995, saw Bullock play the protagonist and garner a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

The Proposal (2009): Starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, the plot centers on a Canadian executive who learns that she may face deportation from the U.S. because of her expired visa. However, determined to retain her position as editor-in-chief of a publishing house, she convinces her assistant (played by Reynolds) to temporarily act as her fiancé.

Ocean's 8 (2018): Directed by Gary Ross, the heist comedy film featured an ensemble cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina. A spin-off from the hugely popular Ocean's trilogy, the film follows a group of women led by Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean, who plan a sophisticated heist of the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

