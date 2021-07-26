Happy Birthday, Sandra Bullock: Top 5 Movies of the Actress You Must Watch

Sandra Bullock’s career, like the speedometer in the 1994 action picture Speed, hasn’t decelerated since she took the wheel of a stolen transit bus. Her broad career and ability to tackle different genres have contributed to Oscar winner’s continuing success on the big screen. She’s equally at home as the love interest in The Proposal, the tough companion in The Heat, or the insane stalker with a passion for crossword puzzles in All About Steve. An American actress, producer and philanthropist, she is known for her wit and humour both onscreen and off-screen.

Let us have a look at her top 5 movies today, on the occasion of her birthday:

Bird Box (2018)

Bullock has played a mother who must defend her children from an ominous, invisible entity that has pushed the majority of the world to suicide. She must always remain blinded or bore witness to a scene that will very certainly be her last. Bird Box is a gripping thriller that is only enhanced by Bullock’s performance, not to mention the 45 million viewers it drew in its first week of release, which is very amazing.

The Proposal (2009)

Bullock is a manipulative Canadian publisher facing deportation who guarantees her assistant (Ryan Reynolds) a long-deserved promotion if he marries her to retain her US citizenship in The Proposal. The connection between Bullock and Reynolds (and, of course, Betty White as Reynolds’ grandmother) make this entertaining box office blockbuster a must-see for everyone.

Miss Congeniality (2000)

F.B.I. agent Gracie Hart (Bullock) is the sort of woman who doesn’t bother with cosmetics, prefers a pantsuit over a dress, and doesn’t take bullshit from her male colleagues. That is, until she discovers that the Miss USA pageant is the next target for terrorists, requiring her to grudgingly take the look of a beauty queen and mix in with other pageant competitors in order to avert the assault.

Gravity (2013)

After their shuttle is wrecked in a mishap, scientist Ryan Stone (Bullock) and experienced astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) are left in space with nothing but the oxygen tanks on their backs. They must band together to work out how to live and return home before it’s too late. Gravity is a spectacular technological feat in addition to Bullock’s Oscar-nominated high-tension performance.

Speed (1994)

In Speed, the insane-but-not-stupid Dennis Hopper sets a bomb on a bus that is set to detonate if the vehicle, which is packed with passengers, does not exceed 50 mph. Young but astute detective Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves) jumps on board, enrolling young Annie Porter (Bullock) to operate the bus, while he thinks out how to defuse the situation.

