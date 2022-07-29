Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 Iconic Characters Played by the Actor That Can Never be Forgotten

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANJAY DUTT: Personal misfortunes and legal troubles became a part of Sanjay Dutt’s life in the mid-1990s, however, the upheavals only made him a better actor. The 62-year-old, known for his macho-man image and gangster role, recently made his return to the big screens in the mega-actioner KGF: Chapter 2 after battling cancer.

Following his dark shade on the celluloid, Sanjay Dutt once again played the role of an antagonist namely, Adheera, who at all costs wants to stop Yash’s gangster Rocky from establishing himself as the Kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields to retain supremacy. Notably, when one traces down his career trajectory, it has always been his iconic villainous transformation that stole hearts, be it Kancha Cheena in Agneepath or Ballu in Khal Nayak.

Sanjay Dutt recently appeared on the big screens as the notorious Daroga Shudh Singh in Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer Shamshera. Today, on the special occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, let’s take a quick look at his unconventional roles that will always remain evergreen.

Ballu in Khal Nayak

Sanjay Dutt portrayed the role of Ballu in Khal Nayak. His dark shade in the action-thriller by Subhash Ghai went on to become a massive hit at the box office. Apart from Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit played pivotal roles in the movie.

Raghunath Namdev Shivalkar aka Raghu in Vaastav: The Reality

After gaining the anti-hero image associated with his name, Dutt went on to portray several villainous roles including Raghu in Vaastav: The Reality. This Mahesh Majrekar directorial is loosely based on the life of gangster Chhota Rajan, who was an alleged key player in the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai.

Vicky Kapoor in Naam

Prior to the release of Khal Nayak and Vaastav, Dutt had already portrayed an antagonist in Mahesh Bhatt’s Naam. Naam left the audience thronging the theatres to admire Dutt’s villain with a heart of a gold character.

Kancha Cheena in Agneepath

Kancha Cheena is one of his latest villainous roles that still remains fresh in audiences’ memory because of his distinct physical appearance. Who can ever forget the menacing look on Dutt’s face as he made an entry in Agneepath with shaved eyebrows? Apart from Dutt, the movie also features Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.

Munna Bhai in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was a sudden leap of faith that Dutt took on the advice of his father Sunil Dutt. Channelling a whole new shade, Dutt proved that he can also make viewers laugh with his iconic comic timing. Munna Bhai and Circuit’s friendship will go down as one of the most evergreen bonds that Bollywood has ever seen.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here